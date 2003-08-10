Dora the Explorer
Stuck Truck
Season 3 E 2 • 10/08/2003
Calling all trucks! Boots sure loves trucks. When Ice Cream Truck gets stuck in the muck at Play Park, Dora and Boots are off to the rescue. Boots uses his truck phone to call his other truck friends for help along the way.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:58
Dora the ExplorerS3 • E2Stuck Truck
Calling all trucks! Boots sure loves trucks. When Ice Cream Truck gets stuck in the muck at Play Park, Dora and Boots are off to the rescue. Boots uses his truck phone to call his other truck friends for help along the way.
10/08/2003
Full Episode
22:58
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E1Dora the Explorer: A Ribbon for Pinto
A Ribbon for Pinto: Dora, Boots, and Pinto's train breaks down on the way to the Big Horse Show. Can they make it in time?
02/02/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E4Dora the Explorer: "¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!
¡Feliz Dia de los Padres!: Join Dora for a Father's Day adventure! When the Little Kite she makes for Papi gets blown away in the wind, she'll need your help getting it back!
06/15/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E5Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure
Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure: When Swiper swipes a special rainbow ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help to get it back.
08/13/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E6Dora the Explorer: School Science Fair
School Science Fair: Dora and her friend Emma are off on a science-filled journey to take their pretend volcano to the Green Power Science Fair.
09/07/2012
Full Episode
23:00
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E7Dora the Explorer: Dora's Moonlight Adventure
Dora's Moonlight Adventure: While taking care of Abuela's little kitties, Dora awakens to find that Lucky has chased a ball of string right into a storybook world!
09/14/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E8Dora the Explorer: Perrito's Big Surprise
Perrito's Big Surprise: Dora has a big surprise for Perrito on Surprise Hill, but Swiper's trying to get there first to swipe it!
10/15/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E9Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure
Dora and Diego's Amazing Animal Circus Adventure: Dora and her cousin Diego are on their way to a big surprise--the Amazing Animal Circus!
10/16/2012
Full Episode
22:58
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E10Dora the Explorer: Benny the Castaway
Benny the Castaway: Dora and Boots are getting ready for a big beach picnic, but Benny gets stranded on Coconut Island and needs rescuing.
10/17/2012
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Dora the ExplorerS7 • E11Dora the Explorer: Baby Bongo's Big Music Show
Baby Bongo's Big Music Show: Dora and Boots take Baby Bongo on a musical adventure as they race to the Big Music Show in time for Baby Bongo's first performance.
10/18/2012