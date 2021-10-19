Bubble Guppies
The Ultra Spy Tool!
Season 6 E 21 • 03/24/2023
When supervillain Dr. Coldfinger takes Curly Q's newest invention, the Ultra Spy Tool, Secret Agents Molly, Goby, and Spy Pup must travel across the world to find and infiltrate his North Pole lair with regular tools to save the day!
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E1Werewolves of Bubbledon!
Werewolves of Bubbledon!: On Halloween eve in the foggy town of Bubbledon, everyone is nervous because there's a werewolf on the loose! Detectives Molly, Gil, and Dr. Pupson are on the case, but will they find the critter before Halloween is cancelled?
10/19/2021
Bubble GuppiesS5 • E22Bubble Puppysaurus!
Bubble Puppysaurus!: When small-town "puppy-saurus," Bubble Puppy, gets picked to go against the reigning champ Boom Boom T. Rex in the Tough Roarier competition, it's a battle of strength, speed and above all, heart.
01/14/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E9The Jaw-some Sharkventure!
The Jaw-some Sharkventure!: Zooli and her crew of Marine Biologists escort Baby Shark and William to visit great-great-great-great-great Uncle Slow Mo, and help them escape the fisherman who's chasing them! Guest Star: Richard Dreyfuss as Captain Acrab
07/29/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E10The Kingdom of Sleepwell!
The Kingdom of Sleepwell!: All is not well in the normally well-rested Kingdom of Sleepwell: Princess Deema can't fall asleep! Her Royal Court comes to her aid, but when even magic doesn't work, she learns that all she needed to do was follow her bedtime routine!
10/10/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E12Bubble Medics to the Rescue!
Bubble Medics to the Rescue!: In Ancient Greece, Paramedics Zooli and Gil get a call for help from Nonny, so they fly toward him in their chariot ambulance! On the way, they're pursued by a Cyclops! Will they help Nonny before the Cyclops catches up? Guest Star: James Monroe Iglehart
10/12/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E13Search for the Great Silverback!
Search for the Great Silverback!: When Primatologists Zooli and Gil searching the rainforest for a Silverback Gorilla, they're chased into an ancient temple by a robotic silverback…who turns out to be a tiny marmoset guarding a sanctuary of mountain gorillas! Guest Star: Wallace Shawn
10/13/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E14Don't Yuck My Yum!
Don't Yuck My Yum!: In the Gourmet Galaxy, everyone loves yummy food! But when General Yuck turns everything icky, only a recipe for delicious Moon Muffins can stop her. Master Chef Goby and his apprentice Deema must bake those muffins and save the galaxy! Guest Star: Retta
10/14/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E15Mystery On The Guppy Express!
Mystery On The Guppy Express!: When Oona's Bubble Kitty goes missing aboard the Guppy Express, Detective Nonny steps in to help. Knowing the cat must be on board, they race to find her before the train reaches its next stop--and Bubble Kitty may be lost for good!
10/31/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E16Puppy Girl and Super Pup!
Puppy Girl and Super Pup!: When supervillain Felina Meow starts turning all the dogs at the Dog Show into cats, it's up to superheroes Puppy Girl and Super Pup to stop her! Will they foil her cat-astrophic plan before she turns pups into kitties?! Guest Star: Kate Mulgrew
11/01/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E17The Fastest Feather in the Race!
The Fastest Feather In The Race!: In the Fastest Feather Race, it's Team Flightless versus cocky Amelia the Peregrine Falcon. Though Penguin Nonny, Ostrich Oona, and Kiwi Goby can't fly, these birds of a feather flock together! Will teamwork be enough to win the trophy?
11/02/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E18The Solar Light Spectacular!
The Solar Light Spectacular!: When giant robot Buster steals all the batteries that power Solar City, which runs on the sun's energy, it's up to Solar Power Workers Nonny and Goby to stop him and get the lights back on before the big light show is cancelled! Guest Star: Jay Pharoah
11/03/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E19The Kingdom of Laughs-A-Lot!
Jesters Goby and Gil arrive in the Kingdom of NeverLaugh, where King Grumpfish declares that he'll outlaw laughter forever if no one can make him laugh before sundown! Will the Jesters be able to crack him up before it's too late?
11/11/2022
Bubble GuppiesS6 • E20The Big Rig Bandit!
When reckless hyena Spotty steals young elephant Eli from the savanna, Wildlife Rangers Zooli and Goby hop into their big rig to rescue him! But when the big rig chase lands Spotty and Eli in danger, it's up to the Guppies to save the day!
12/09/2022
