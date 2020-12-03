Blaze and the Monster Machines
Big Rig Blaze
Season 5 E 2 • 05/15/2020
Big Rig Blaze: When a windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back – a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with that Big Rig Force!
Full Episode
22:27
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E10The Mechanic Team!
The Mechanic Team!: Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair – just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
03/12/2020
Full Episode
22:40
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E2Big Rig Blaze
Big Rig Blaze: When a windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back – a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with that Big Rig Force!
05/15/2020
Full Episode
23:02
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E14The Big Balloon Rescue
The Big Balloon Rescue: All of Axle City is enjoying the Balloon Fair – until Crusher and Pickle get stuck on a runaway hot-air balloon! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue their high-flying friends… before they crash into the Slime Volcano!
06/12/2020
Full Episode
21:53
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E16The Race Around the Earth
The Race Around the Earth: In their biggest race ever, Blaze and AJ go head-to-head against Crusher to race all the way around the Earth and win the World's Biggest Trophy!
10/16/2020
Full Episode
21:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E1Big Rig to the Rescue!
Big Rig to the Rescue!: When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all the deliveries in time.
12/18/2020
Full Episode
21:20
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E7The Puppy Chase!
The Puppy Chase!: When a big bubble floats away with Gabby's new puppy, she'll team up with Blaze and AJ to get him back.
06/25/2021
Full Episode
22:12
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E17The Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
Full Episode
21:31
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E18Megabot!
Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
Full Episode
22:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E19The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022
Full Episode
21:45
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E20Lifeguard Blaze
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. It'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes. Can Blaze and AJ rescue all the trucks and become real lifeguards?
07/08/2022
Full Episode
21:27
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E21Campfire Stories!
Campfire Stories!: It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle gather around to tell the most amazing stories they can make up! And the best part? Whoever tells the best story wins the last marshmallow! Guest Star: Richard Kind
09/12/2022
Full Episode
21:09
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E22Super Wheels
Super Wheels: Blaze and AJ drive around the forest and find a pair of special wheels that transform him into SUPER BLAZE! When the Trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City, Blaze uses his super powers to help send them back to their home planet!
09/13/2022
Full Episode
21:29
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E1Sparkle's Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
Full Episode
21:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E2Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022
Full Episode
21:43
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E23The Great Pizza Race
The Great Pizza Race: It's a head-to-dead showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter...The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?
09/16/2022
Full Episode
21:02
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E24Monster Machine Halloween
Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever! But if they want this treat, they need to watch out for Crusher and his Halloween tricks!
10/17/2022