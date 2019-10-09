Blaze and the Monster Machines
Deep Sea Grand Prix
Season 5 E 7 • 01/31/2020
Deep Sea Grand Prix: For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E2AJ to the Rescue
AJ to the Rescue: Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!
09/10/2019
Full Episode
22:18
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E7Deep Sea Grand Prix
Deep Sea Grand Prix: For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
01/31/2020
Full Episode
22:27
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E11The Mechanic Team!
The Mechanic Team!: Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair – just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
03/12/2020
Full Episode
22:28
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS5 • E18The Blaze Family
Blaze and AJ are spending the day with some very special trucks: Blaze's family! His Mom, Dad, and little sister Sparkle join Blaze in a race against Crusher to prove they're the world's fastest family!
11/06/2020
Full Episode
21:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E1Big Rig to the Rescue!
Big Rig to the Rescue!: When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all the deliveries in time.
12/18/2020
Full Episode
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E12The Tiger Treasure
The Tiger Treasure: Blaze, AJ, and Stripes put their explorer skills to the test as they follow the trail to the fabled Tiger Treasure.
11/18/2021
Full Episode
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E13The Boingies!
The Boingies!: When a bunch of adorable critters called Boingies get lost in Axle City, it's up to Blaze and AJ to gather them up and get them home safe and sound.
11/19/2021
Full Episode
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E14The Snow Spectacular
The Snow Spectacular: Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.
12/10/2021
Full Episode
21:26
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E15Snow Rescue Blaze
Snow Rescue Blaze: When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.
01/28/2022
Full Episode
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E16Special Mission Blaze
Special Mission Blaze: When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!
02/25/2022
Full Episode
22:13
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E17The Fastest of Them All
The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
Full Episode
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E18Megabot!
Megabot!: Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade.
04/29/2022
Full Episode
22:24
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E19The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure
The Treasure of the Broken Key: A Musical Adventure: In the first-ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
06/23/2022
Full Episode
21:45
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E20Lifeguard Blaze
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. It'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes. Can Blaze and AJ rescue all the trucks and become real lifeguards?
07/08/2022