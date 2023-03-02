Rubble & Crew
The Crew Fixes A Haunted House/The Crew Builds A Bat House
Season 1 E 18 • 10/09/2023
When Mayor Greatway asks the pups to fix up a house for her Halloween party, they find out this house might be haunted! When Rubble & Crew discover some batty visitors at their Fall Festival, the pups must work fast to build the bats a new, safe home.
S1 • E1Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Bridge
Rubble and his construction pup family gear up to build a bridge, only to find the villainous Speed Meister has a different idea. It's up to the Rubble & Crew to work together and save the day by building a new, safe bridge to Builder Cove.
02/03/2023
S1 • E2Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop/The Crew Builds a Super Tub
Rubble and the pups work to build a big bike shop in time for the Bike Festival... unless Speed Meister beats them to it! When Motor won't take a bath before their family photo, it's up to Rubble and the pups to find a construction solution.
02/10/2023
S1 • E3Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds An Ice Cream Shop/The Crew Fixes A Squeak
Rubble moves with his family of construction pups to the nearby town of Builder Cove where they live, play, and build whatever the community needs.
02/17/2023
S1 • E8Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Popcorn Café/The Crew Fixes A Slippery Mess
Rubble moves with his family of construction pups to the nearby town of Builder Cove where they live, play, and build whatever the community needs.
05/12/2023
10/09/2023
S1 • E19Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Christmas Show/The Crew Builds A Giant Sled Ramp
Happy Holidays from Rubble and Crew and Truffles the pig, stars of Builder Cove's first ever Christmas Show... on ice! When their winter day is snow-free, Rubble and Crew work together to make all of Lucas & Lily's snow sledding dreams come true
11/29/2023
S1 • E20Rubble & CrewThe Crew and Chase are On The Case
There's a mystery afoot in Builder Cove! When the sculpture of all the townsfolk suddenly disappears, Chase joins Rubble and Crew to solve the case of the missing statue... and build a brand new Science Center to help investigate.
12/04/2023
S1 • E21Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Giant Lemonade Stand/The Crew Builds A Wildlife Bridge
After the Crew builds a special lemonade stand for Lucas and Lily, a sour Speed Meister sends it rolling through Builder Cove! Why does Crunchy the beaver cross the road? Because Rubble and Crew build a bridge to help him get to the other side!
12/05/2023
S1 • E22Rubble & CrewThe Crew Fixes The Talent Show Stage/The Crew Builds Instruments
When Speed Meister sabotages the stage for the town Talent Show, the pups use Motor's talent to save the day. Sierra Sparkle is coming to sing for Builder Cove Day! But when the band's instruments break, Rubble and Crew have a construction solution.
12/11/2023
S1 • E23Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Giant Dam/The Crew Builds A Squirrel-Proof Farm
Rubble and Crew are on the job to save Builder Cove after a rain storm threatens to flood the town. Rubble and Motor come up with crafty construction solutions to fix Farmer Zoe's squirrel problem before the Farm Fair.
12/12/2023
S1 • E24Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Fountain Show/The Crew Builds A Carousel
When Sierra Sparkle's big concert stage needs some extra sparkle, Rubble & Crew use a construction complication to make a big splash. Rubble and Crew decide to go big when Grocer Gabriel wants something special built outside of his grocery store.
02/26/2024
S1 • E25Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds A Parking Garage/The Crew Builds A Campsite
Café Carl's brand new ice cream machine brings lots of cars to Builder Cove... with nowhere to park!. When Rubble's fear of the dark derails the pup's Bark Yard campout, the crew comes up with a bright idea to help Rubble enjoy the starry night.
02/29/2024
S1 • E26Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Treehouse/The Crew Builds a Chicken Feeder
Park Ranger Rose's tree might be off limits for climbing, unless Rubble and Grandpa can come up with a solution. Rubble and Crew are building a feeder for Farmer Zoe's chickens, but when they get loose, it's up to the pups to wrangle their fowl friends
03/04/2024
E1Rubble & CrewThe Crew Builds a Roller Coaster/The Crew Builds Motor a Play Space
When Speed Meister's roller coaster sends a pet playdate out of control, Rubble and Crew save the day with a bigger, better, and safer coaster. The Bark Yard safety inspection is today! But will Motor go boom and cost the Crew a gold safety star?
03/06/2024
