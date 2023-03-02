S1 • E26 Rubble & Crew The Crew Builds a Treehouse/The Crew Builds a Chicken Feeder

Park Ranger Rose's tree might be off limits for climbing, unless Rubble and Grandpa can come up with a solution. Rubble and Crew are building a feeder for Farmer Zoe's chickens, but when they get loose, it's up to the pups to wrangle their fowl friends