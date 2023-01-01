Dad

Bossy’s Dad is an American bear in his mid-30s. He’s a little nerdy - very knowledgeable about a variety of things - and a whole lot of fun. He loves nothing more than playing games with his kids, and he always knows just when to chime in with a dad joke. These qualities make him well suited for all his roles: father, husband, and store manager at ElectroShack, Pleasantburg’s one stop shop for electronics. He’s always there for his kids when they need him, ready to give a “Dad” speech that will go on for far too long or address a family problem with a “solution” that, although well-intentioned, usually leads to a minor disaster.