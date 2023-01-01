Cast
Bossy Bear
Bossy Bear is one loud, passionate, extremely confident, Korean-American, six year old bear! He has a BIG imagination, and an even bigger heart. When Bossy sets his sights on getting something done, making it happen becomes the MOST IMPORTANT THING IN THE WORLD! With a one-track mind and a flare for dramatics, chaos tends to follow Bossy wherever he goes. But, with the help of his friends, Bossy is learning to clean up the messes he makes and put others before himself - even if his bossy ideas often end in a total disaster, he always means well!
Turtle
Turtle is a super-smart, introverted, extremely kind, six-year-old Korean-American turtle, who happens to be Bossy’s best friend! He may not say as much as Bossy but when he does speak, he always has tons of common sense and thoughtful observations to share. No one knows how to bust Turtle out of his introverted shell like Bossy with a big idea. Turtle is totally Bossy’s voice of reason. When things go wrong with Bossy’s big plans, Turtle never says “I told you so.” Instead, he calmly and kindly offers Bossy a solution or new course of action, one that Bossy may not have seen without him!
Bissy
Bissy Bear is Bossy’s older sis who dreams of becoming a K-Pop Star. She’s an amazing big sister and knows just how to steer her rambunctious little bro onto the right path. Bissy totally gets Bossy, and can always see through the drama, noise and chaotic plans and call him out when she needs to. No matter how exhausting Bossy can be (and he can be exhausting), she’ll always love and root for him.
Cindy
Cindy Bear is Bossy’s little sister; a one-year-old who’s into everything! She thinks Bossy is hilarious all the time and the best brother ever! Cindy’s favorite hobby? Helping her big brother with all his schemes. But as devoted as she is to Bossy, her true loyalty is to her parents - she’s been known to switch sides if and when Bossy gets busted!
Dad
Bossy’s Dad is an American bear in his mid-30s. He’s a little nerdy - very knowledgeable about a variety of things - and a whole lot of fun. He loves nothing more than playing games with his kids, and he always knows just when to chime in with a dad joke. These qualities make him well suited for all his roles: father, husband, and store manager at ElectroShack, Pleasantburg’s one stop shop for electronics. He’s always there for his kids when they need him, ready to give a “Dad” speech that will go on for far too long or address a family problem with a “solution” that, although well-intentioned, usually leads to a minor disaster.
Mom
Bossy’s Mom is a Korean-American bear who’s as full of love for her kids as she’s full of will power! A work-from-home parent, she’s got lots to juggle and needs to be always one step ahead! Think of her as the family coach (and not just because she has a whistle for when things get out of hand)! She may have settled down a bit from her days as a roller-dance-skater, but she’s still fun and quirky with a playful sense of humor. Mom loves to laugh at everything -- even Bossy’s hijinks.
Gran-Gran
Gran-Gran is Turtle’s adoring grandma and sole caregiver. Gran-Gran is possibly the best, wisest, most loving and understanding parent on Earth! An immigrant from South Korea, Gran-Gran is Turtle’s strongest tie to his Korean heritage. Because of Gran-Gran, Turtle has a deep appreciation for Korean food, language, traditional mannerisms, and more! Gran-Gran is Turtle’s everything and he loves her with all his heart.
Roller
Roller is a six-year-old reindeer from a country called Reindeerlanden (a small island nation in the Arctic full of odd stories and traditions). Bossy and Turtle’s other BFF, Roller is a goofy, friendly, über-positive kid who sometimes gets a little homesick for his homeland. He loves to tell stories about Reindeerlanden and share his traditions with anyone who’s willing to listen!
Saddiq
Meet Saddiq, the new-squid-in-town! He may come off as shy at first, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy adventuring with Bossy and Turtle whenever he can. Saddiq’s greatest strength is listening before speaking, which makes him a great addition to the crew. Saddiq and his family are Muslims of Pakistani-American background.
Chipper
Chipper is an extremely chipper, highly inquisitive, six-year-old chipmunk. She loves keeping Bossy and his friends on their toes, always asking “why?” - but then answering her own question with fun facts about absolutely everything. Everyone is friends with Chipper, but she and Roller are BFFs. Just as every Bossy needs a Turtle, every Roller needs a Chipper!
Ginger
Ginger is Bissy’s best squirrel friend. She’s quirky, caring, and chatty... Maybe a little too chatty for her own good! Thanks to her dads’ popular food truck, she’s constantly up to date on what’s going on in Pleasantburg, and is friends with just about everyone!
Tyler and Greg
Ginger’s dads, Tyler (Pops) and Greg (Dad), run a vegetarian and kosher food truck called Latke Love. They specialize in latkes, a Jewish delicacy! Tyler is a pretty laid-back owl, while Greg is an intense chipmunk, but if there’s one thing they can agree on, it’s their daughter Ginger (or “Gingersnap,” as they call her) being the absolute best!
Miss Elky
Bossy and Turtle’s eccentric teacher at Hollow Hollow Elementary goes all out to make her lessons not only educational, but also fun and interactive. From dressing in elaborate costumes that relate to the day’s lesson to taking students outside of the classroom for fun new experiences, Miss Elky makes learning AWESOME. But she’s more than just a cool teacher - Miss Elky cares deeply about her students and is always ready to help them solve any problem, no matter how big or small!
Super Flock
Global K-Pop sensation Super Flock always seem to show up in Pleasantburg. They’re the idols not just of Bossy, Turtle and Bissy but also of Mom, Dad and even Gran-Gran! The group consists of four extremely talented birds. Falcon is the leader of the group and the one with most “swagger.” Flamingo loves to sing, almost as much as he loves looking in the mirror! Dove, with his sweet, innocent look, is the angel of the group. Last but not least, Owl is the brainiac who knows all the answers.
About Bossy Bear
In the Korean town-inspired city of Pleasantburg live Bossy Bear and Turtle - a pair of besties who are total opposites. While Bossy is loud, energetic, and super committed to his wild ideas, Turtle is calm, thoughtful, and always there to be his voice of reason. Despite their differences, this duo is inseparable, emotionally in sync, and always ready to navigate through hilarious and wacky adventures together.