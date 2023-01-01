Cast
Dora
Boots
Map
Backpack
Swiper
Benny
Tico
Dora
Dora is an adventurous, bilingual explorer who lives in a lush, magical rainforest. She’s determined, positive, helpful, caring, and always ready for an adventure. She is always ready to help a friend, overcome a challenge, or save the day. A born leader, she relies on her help from her friends, especially YOU!
Boots
Dora's best friend Boots is a furry, fuzzy monkey in red boots. Playful, giggly, and happy, Boots loves making Dora laugh. He also loves to run, jump, climb, swing from his tail, do amazing triple-back flips, and learn a little Spanish from Dora. He lives with his family in a tree house, but he always joins Dora for all her adventures.
Map
If there’s a place you need to go, Map’s the one you need to know! Map is Dora’s bouncy, rolled-up buddy who lives in Backpack’s side pocket and can always help Dora find her way.
Backpack
She’s the backpack loaded up with things and knickknacks, too. Anything you might need, Backpack’s got inside for you! Dora’s special friend Backpack is loaded with anything Dora could possibly need, including fellow friend Map!
Swiper
Swiper is a quick, sneaky fox who always tries to swipe what Dora needs for her quests. Luckily, Dora and you can stop Swiper by saying, “Swiper, no swiping!” Say it three times before he gets to Dora, and he’ll snap his fingers and say, “Ohhh, maaaannn!”
Benny
This big blue bull can be a bit clumsy, but Benny is a strong, loyal friend with a big appetite and an even bigger heart!
Tico
Tico is a Spanish-speaking squirrel who helps Dora save the day with his Nutty Car, trains, boats, and planes.
About Dora the Explorer Season 8
Dora is always ready for magical rainforest adventures, as long as she can count on your help! Team up with her and Boots to overcome obstacles, solve problems and puzzles, overcome obstacles, and discover a diverse and exciting world – all while learning Spanish along the way! Just keep an eye out for that sneaky fox, Swiper. Ready? ¡Vámonos! Let’s go!