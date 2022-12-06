Cast
JoJo
JoJo is a sweet, almost five-year-old who loves her toy Panda and finding the answers to things she doesn’t understand. She can be shy when she first meets people for the first time, but she is confident once she gets to know them better. JoJo also loves anything space or dinosaur related!
Gran Gran
Gran Gran is imaginative, resourceful, and always down for some fun! She was born in Saint Lucia, but has lived in London, England, for most of her life, where she loves sharing the island’s culture and heritage. She is a core part of the community, and is always excited to share a new skill, interest, or memory with JoJo!
Great Gran Gran
Great Gran Gran is JoJo’s great grandmother! Though she still lives in Saint Lucia, she stays up to date with JoJo and Gran Gran’s adventures through video call. She is a bundle of energy, and loves telling JoJo about her time in Saint Lucia.
Jared
Jared is cool, energetic, and can do it all! He works at the local corner shop, and is very involved in the community. He even shares a special handshake with JoJo! Gran Gran is friends with Jared’s dad and has known Jared since he was a baby.
Cynthia
Cynthia is Gran Gran’s neighbor! She loves all things gardening- from tending and watering her plants to donning her utility belt and building planter boxes. She loves helping JoJo with her nature tick book, and runs the local nature club.
Mummy and Daddy
Mummy and Daddy are JoJo’s caring parents! They both have full-time jobs, which is why JoJo spends so much time with Gran Gran. Mummy and Daddy are always sharing their words of wisdom with JoJo. Mummy is Gran Gran’s daughter, and Gran Gran loves sharing stories about her childhood.
About JoJo & Gran Gran
Come along with JoJo and Gran Gran as they go on adventures around the neighborhood and travel through the different seasons! Gran Gran always has something fun planned for JoJo when she comes to visit.