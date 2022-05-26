Shows
PAW Patrol stars a pack of pups who go on high-stakes rescue missions, teaching kids about problem-solving and teamwork along the way.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 8
Season 9
Season 8
Season 1
32:15
Rescue Knights: Quest for the Dragon's Tooth
23:09
Pups Save a Chicken Tulip/Pups Stop an Xtreme Shark
23:08
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Tournament/Rescue Knights: Pups Save the Baby Dragons
23:09
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Dozing Dragon
23:09
Dancing with Luke Stars!/Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
Show More Episodes
About PAW Patrol Season 8