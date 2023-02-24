PAWsome Picks
Cast
Chase
Marshall
Skye
Ryder
Rocky
Rubble
Zuma
Chase
Chase is on the case! This German shepherd police pup is always eager to help his community! A natural leader, Chase can sniff anything out to solve a mystery.
Marshall
Meet Marshall! Marshall is PAW Patrol’s fire dog who is brave and excitable. Though he can be a bit clumsy at times, this dalmatian pup is always fired up!
Skye
Skye might be the smallest pup in the pack, but don’t underestimate her! Not only is this courageous pup a skilled acrobat, she’s also an expert helicopter pilot. She loves backflipping through the air and taking care of small animals.
Ryder
As PAW Patrol’s leader, Ryder trains all the pups. This 10-year-old boy organizes the pack and picks the right pups for each mission. Whenever there’s trouble, just yelp for help!
Rocky
Rocky is the pup to ask for any creative ideas! He has an eye for turning trash into treasure, and is always able to find just the right thing to solve a problem. As he always says, don’t lose it – reuse it!
Rubble
Here comes Rubble, on the double! Rubble the construction bulldog has a heart of gold and is always eager to help. Catch this pup skateboarding around town or taking warm baths!
Zuma
Zuma is a playful, water-loving chocolate lab, and the team’s water rescue pup. He is a happy, energetic beach puppy who loves to laugh and surf.
About PAW Patrol Season 4
PAW Patrol is a CG action-adventure preschool series starring a pack of six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old boy named Ryder.