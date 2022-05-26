Shows
Videos
Games
TV Schedule
Grownups
Shows
Videos
Games
Privacy
Grownups
PAW Patrol stars a pack of pups who go on high-stakes rescue missions, teaching kids about problem-solving and teamwork along the way.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 1
Season 9
Season 8
Season 1
04:41
Mighty Pups’ New Powers
04:30
6 Little Pups
04:56
Rubble's Real Trucks Guessing Game
03:12
Know Your Nick Jr #2
05:14
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System
04:59
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots
04:59
Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Pterodactyl Egg
07:17
Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto Pups
05:02
PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!
03:31
Spin the Wheel PAW Patrol: The Movie!
10:14
Claw Machine Surprise #1 w/ PAW Patrol, Blaze & Blue's Clues!
About PAW Patrol Season 1