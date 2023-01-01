Cast
Peppa
Peppa Pig is a lovable but slightly bossy little pig. She is four years old and lives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and her little brother George. Peppa likes playing with her best friend Suzy Sheep, visiting Granny and Grandpa Pig and looking after George. Most of all, Peppa loves jumping up and down in muddy puddles, laughing and making loud snorting noises.
George
George is Peppa’s little brother. He is 18 months old and loves to play with his big sister, Peppa – even when she’s being bossy. George’s favorite thing is his toy dinosaur. He carries it everywhere with him. George can’t speak yet but can say one word very well: “Dine-saw!”
Mummy Pig
Mummy Pig likes jumping up and down in muddy puddles almost as much as Peppa. She works from home on her computer and sometimes lets Peppa and George help, as long as they don’t bash the keyboard. She is better at map reading than Daddy Pig and is very wise about most things.
Daddy Pig
Daddy Pig is very jolly and laughs all the time, especially when he plays with Peppa and George. Daddy Pig reads the paper and gets excited about trips in the car. He loves cookies and pumpkin pie and Peppa teases him about his big round tummy. Daddy Pig can be a tiny bit grumpy sometimes when he can’t remember where he put his glasses.
About Peppa Pig Season 8
Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles.