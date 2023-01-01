- Full Episodes
Rubble
Rubble is a work-hard, play-hard kind of pup. He can easily find the fun in a messy disaster and doesn’t get discouraged when things are looking grim. Rubble loves his snacks, playing with his pals, and throwing on his cool shades to spin tunes and rap as DJ Rubble!
Mix
Mix is one smart pup! She’s super adventurous and always ready to whip up a batch of whatever you need: concrete, bubbles, asphalt, just about anything liquid and gooey. She’s also a painting pro, and always knows the perfect color to finish a job.
Charger
Charger approaches the world with dreamy, wide-eyed wonder. He loves Wheeler’s jokes, and can’t control himself when he bursts out laughing. When Charger gets really excited or happy, his cousins know to “Give him some room!” Charger wags his tail with rapid-fire glee, then bolts around as he gets the zoom zoom ZOOMIES!
Wheeler
Wheeler is a positive, smiley, focused pup. He’s also really knowledgeable about building supplies, materials, and knows every kind of drill bit, nut, and bolt. His absolute favorite thing in the whole world is cleaning - you might say he’s a clean machine! His jokes and puns aren’t the best, but Charger absolutely loves them.
Motor
Motor might be small, but she enters a room like a force of nature. “Motor go BOOM!” She loves using her Wrecking Ball Crane to demolish stuff! Anytime the pups are headed near a pond, Motor will make a point to stop and play with her duck friends.
About Rubble & Crew Season 1
What’s more fun than a pup in a construction vehicle? LOTS of pups in LOTS of construction vehicles! Rubble and his family - Aunt, Grandpa, cousins and all - are working hard to make their town, Builder Cove, a ter-ruff-ic place to live!