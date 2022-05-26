Shows
This interactive animated series follows the adventures of 8-year-old Santiago Montes, a brave and kind-hearted pirate, and features a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum.
Latest Episode
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
Latest Episode
11:42
Whale of a Tale
22:29
The Trials of the Pirate Protector
22:30
A Tale of Two-más
22:32
Finceañera
22:31
The Stones of Power
About Santiago of the Seas Season 2