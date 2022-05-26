Santiago of the Seas

This interactive animated series follows the adventures of 8-year-old Santiago Montes, a brave and kind-hearted pirate, and features a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum.
Latest Episode

About Santiago of the Seas Season 2

This interactive animated series follows the adventures of 8 year old Santiago Montes, a brave and kind-hearted pirate, and features a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum.