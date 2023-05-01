Watch by Season
Cast
Mili
Geo
Bot
DoorMouse
UmiCar
Shape Bandit
Trouble Makers
Mili
Mili is the measurement expert! She’s imaginative and has Pattern Power! Her magical dress has the can help her find, fix, or create all kinds of patterns and designs. Her ponytails can grow to become anything that measures - rulers, thermometers, even a scale. She’s a math super star with miles of style!
Geo
Geo is Team Umizoomi’s energetic shape expert and master builder! He can take shapes from his handy Shape Belt to create just about anything – from trains to bulldozers to space shuttles! He can also speed through Umi City on his skates that come right out of his shoes!
Bot
Bot is an incredible robot equipped with all kinds of amazing gadgets and gizmos, including his Belly Screen that can show the team just about anything! He’s a singing, dancing, mechanical marvel who can stretch his arms and legs to any size. No matter the challenge for Team Umizoomi, Bot can always get them the info they need to succeed!
DoorMouse
DoorMouse is a helpful friend who guards all the doors of Umi City! He also guarding bridges, animals, and anything that needs guarding. Although he may sometimes get a little confused, he usually helps the team on their missions – and knows he can rely on help from them.
UmiCar
Need a ride? Call UmiCar! He’s the friendly car of Team Umizoomi who helps his friends to get around, speaks n beeps, and can transform into anything they need – from a fire truck to a spaceship! To get him to go, just use the magic word: “Umizoomi!”
Shape Bandit
Watch out for the Shape Bandit! This cat is super sneaky and very tricky. He carries a magic bag that releases a shape-stealing purple tornado and rides a motorcycle. No shape is safe when he’s around!
Trouble Makers
This chaos-causing duo keeps the team on their toes! They love creating big trouble in Umi City with the help of their Trouble Ray and their Trouble Truck. Watch out for this pair behind every corner!
About Team Umizoomi Season 3
They're mini, they're mighty and they're built for math! When someone has a problem in Umi City, Milli, Geo, and Bot use their mighty math powers to help save the day! They're Team Umizoomi - ready for action!