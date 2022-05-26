Shows
The Adventures of Paddington follows a familiar bear who's curiosity is heartwarming.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
20:58
Paddington's Hatching Surprise/Paddington the Best Bear
20:58
Paddington's Birthday Treat
20:59
Paddington Loves Windsor Gardens/Paddington Helps a Hedgehog
20:59
Paddington's Pet Hotel/Paddington Plays Golf
20:59
Paddington becomes a Talent Show Judge/Paddington Keeps Up with The Kamalis
About The Adventures of Paddington Season 2