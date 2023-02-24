The Adventures of Paddington

Cast
Paddington
Paddington is the world’s kindest and politest bear who came to London all the way from Peru, and now lives with the Brown family. He’s the best friend you could wish for, and there’s always fun to be had when he’s around
Aunt Lucy
Aunt Lucy is the reason Paddington writes so many letters, as she’s back in Peru waiting to hear all about her nephew’s adventures in London. She brought Paddington up, and he often references her advice and sayings.
Mrs. Brown
Mrs. Brown is great mum who is an artist and always on hand for a hug or advice, she’s fun to be around and loves taking the family on adventures in her beloved Bessie – a campervan.
Mr. Brown
Mr. Brown thinks he’s a cool dad, and is very competitive, but will always go the extra mile for his family and find time for adventures.
Judy Brown
Judy is the eldest of the Brown Siblings at 10 years old, she’s confident and a great friend to Paddington. She loves taking photos, Karate and hanging out with her friends.
Jonathan Brown
8 years old and full of energy Jonathan is the perfect friend for Paddington, whether it be to go on adventures or enjoy a marmalade sandwich with. He’s fun, cheeky and loves to play football.
Mrs. Bird
Mrs. Bird has been on more adventures than Paddington has had marmalade sandwiches (and that’s a lot) she’s the boss of the Brown’s house and can fix anything with her trusty toolbox.
Sofia
Sofia is from Colombia, she’s Mateo’s mum and also manages the café in the park – she cooks amazing food for her customers, many of whom have become friends.
Mateo
Mateo is the coolest Kid in town, and great at sports especially skateboarding. He’s Judy’s best friend and makes a great team with his mum Sofia and their rescue dog Lucky!
Lucky
Lucky is Mateo’s pet dog, and he can often be found running around the park. He’s friendly, speedy and loves playing fetch.
Baaz
Baaz is living his dream running the local city farm – he loves nature and everything connected to it. His cheeky animals especially Gertrude the goat keep him very busy, and he looks forward to visits from his niece Simi.
Simi
Simi is Baaz’s niece and aged 6. She wears a hearing aid so has learnt to feel sounds as well as hear them. Smart, fun, and kind she’s a great person to be around.
Dr. Yasmin
Dr. Yasmin is the kind local doctor and also lives next door to the Brown’s, she’s a busy working mum and her daughter Toq always keeps her busy as does baking delicious cakes for her neighbors.
Toq
Toq is 8 but thinks of herself as a grown up. She has a vivid imagination which often leads to tall tales, but she means well and is always up for an adventure. Her dad is an astronaut, and she misses him whilst he’s in space.
Pigeonton
Pigeonton was a poorly pigeon that Paddington and the Brown’s nursed back to health. They’re now a regular visitor to 32 Windsor Gardens always wearing a top hat
Mr. Curry
Mr. Curry is the Brown’s rather nosey neighbor who isn’t a fan of the chaos that often seems to follow Paddington. A keen gardener and Gnome collector and knows all the neighborhood gossip.
Ms. Potts
Ms. Potts is from China and one of the busiest residents in Windsor Gardens, as she manages the Town Hall, local events, teaches the violin and is a Ranger leader too. She likes things to be organized and on time.
Mr. Gruber
Mr. Gruber is from Hungry and runs an antique shop full of amazing and wonderful items from all over the world, he is kind and knows lots of interesting facts.
Zakira
Zakira is the local fire fighter, and the local kids adore her and the cool fire engine she drives. She’s always on hand to help and is a fun but calm person to be around.
PC Wells
PC Wells is the local Police Officer, he’s often out and about patrolling and making sure everyone is safe. He’s warm and friendly.
About The Adventures of Paddington Season 3
The Adventures of Paddington is a new version of a familiar bear. It’s a heartwarming show about being curious, being good to others, and being part of a loving family.