Shows
Videos
Games
TV Schedule
Grownups
Shows
Videos
Games
Privacy
Grownups
PAW Patrol
Saving Super-Powered Puplantis
Season 2 • 03/16/2020
The Mighty Pups save Puplantis from Harold Humdinger's evil plan.
More
Watching
00:38
These Pups Have Talent!
PAW Patrol
S2
Ready for a sing-along?! Watch Rubble, Marshall, and the rest of the pups perform in a paw-sitively awesome talent show!
08/20/2023
02:38
Surf's Pup
PAW Patrol
S2
Get ready for a sun-sational surfing adventure with your favorite pups! Check out this special sneak peek!
06/12/2021
05:14
Saving Super-Powered Puplantis
PAW Patrol
S2
Harold Humdinger is up to no good - again! Luckily, the Mighty Pups are there to save the day - and Puplantis, too!
03/16/2020