Blue's Clues & You
Superhero Mail Time With Blue & Josh!
06/30/2021
Join Blue and Josh as they open mail from some of their favorite super hero kids, just like yourself!
More
Watching
12:43
Blue's Clues & YouGuess The Missing Color Game #3
Blue and Josh need your help to find the missing color from the Blue's Clue's and You scene. Can you help these two see what color isn't shown yet in Guess The Missing Color Game #3?!
11/15/2021
04:30
Blue's Clues & YouBirthday Mail Time With Blue & Josh!
It's Mail Time and Blue and Josh are opening up birthday cards that you sent to Blue! Let's see what friends sent letters!
09/17/2021
10:39
Blue's Clues & YouBlue Plays Guess That Musical Instrument Game #3
Join Blue in Musical Mix-Up Game #3 as she plays instruments with sounds that don't match up! Can you help figure out which sound goes with which instrument?
09/14/2021
08:25
Blue's Clues & YouSpin The Wheel Of Blue's Friends #2 w/ Blue, Lola & Josh!
Spin Blue's wheel of Blue's Clues friends to pick a Blue's Clues character and see what scene pops up with our friends like Lola and Josh!
08/27/2021
04:02
Blue's Clues & YouParasports Mail Time #7 W/ Josh & Blue
It's mail time! This mail time includes Josh and Blue opening mail from some AMAZING parasport athletes who get to show off their skills!
08/17/2021
11:09
Blue's Clues & YouRunning & Jumping With Blue!
Join Blue and Josh through a ton of Blue's Clue's scenes like Blue jumping hurdles, playing in the ocean or singing a farm song!
08/16/2021
30:29
Blue's Clues & YouThe Letter “H” Blue’s Clues Alphabet Song!
Let’s sing the alphabet song with Blue and we are up to the letter H song! Sing along with the Blue’s Clues Big Alphabet Adventure.
07/23/2021
06:06
Blue's Clues & YouSpot the Difference Game w/ Josh and Blue Ep. 7
Can you spy any differences in any of these Blue's Clues & You! videos that Josh and Blue took together? Play along and call out any differences you see in Spot The Difference #7!
07/23/2021
13:59
Blue's Clues & YouIn A Race With Blue! Summer & Sports Compilation
Join Blue, Josh and all of their friends as they go on a huge summer adventure. Together they race, play sports, sing songs and much more!
07/12/2021
02:53
Blue's Clues & YouBlue Plays Silly Musical Instruments #2!
Join Blue in Musical Mix-Up Game #2 as she plays instruments with sounds that don't match up! Can you help figure out which sound goes with which instrument?
07/02/2021
04:12
Blue's Clues & YouSuperhero Mail Time With Blue & Josh!
Join Blue and Josh as they open mail from some of their favorite super hero kids, just like yourself!
06/30/2021
05:08
Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Musical Mix-Up Game #1!
Blue and Josh need your help to fix the instruments sounds after they all got mixed up! Can you help figure out what sound goes with what instrument in this musical mix-up game?
06/04/2021
20:04
Blue's Clues & YouThe Letter "F" Alphabet Song With Blue
It's Blue's Big Adventure with the letter F! The "F Song" features words that begin with the letter F, such as the Funky Freeze game!
05/31/2021
10:10
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!
Gil from Bubble Guppies is feeling anxious from not being able to go outside and play! Follow along to this calming meditation with a guided breathing exercise to help relax!
05/14/2021
17:23
Blue's Clues & YouLetter 'E' Alphabet Song With Blue!
It's Blue's Big Adventure with the letter E! The "E Song" features everyone on Earth so make sure you sing-along with Blue!
04/30/2021
03:23
Blue's Clues & YouKnow Your Nick Jr. #9 w/ Blue, Santiago & PAW Patrol!
Let's celebrate some of our favorite girl Nick Jr. characters - Lorelai, Blue and Skye! Watch as they answer trivia questions about their fellow Nick Jr. friends to see who knows their Nick Jr.!
03/19/2021
05:47
Blue's Clues & YouMailbox Quartet 4
Sing along to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with the Mailbox Quartet and Blue in space! They also sing "The Rockets on the Ship", "Planets Song", and more!
02/26/2021
02:11
Blue's Clues & YouCheesy Pizza Song
Welcome to Blue's Bistro and sing along to Cheesy Pizza song with Josh and Blue! After that, stick around for the So Long song with Magenta and Blue!
11/30/2020
05:28
Blue's Clues & YouSpin Blue's Wheel of Skidoos!
Spin Blue's wheel of skidoos to see where it lands and skidoo with Josh and Blue! They always go somewhere fun and learn lots - come on the skidoo adventures! Where do you think they'll skidoo to next?
11/24/2020