PAW Patrol
Mighty Pups’ New Powers
Season 1 • 01/20/2020
They're charged up and ready to go! Join your favorite Mighty Pups as they save the day in Adventure Bay!
More
Watching
10:14
PAW PatrolS1 Claw Machine Surprise #1 w/ PAW Patrol, Blaze & Blue's Clues!
Welcome to the Nick Jr. Carnival of Friends! Ready to try your luck at our extra special claw machine game? Which Nick Jr. friend should we try to get first?
08/27/2021
03:31
PAW PatrolS1 Spin the Wheel PAW Patrol: The Movie!
PAW Patrol is off to the big city! Let's spin the wheel and see which one of their brand new adventures we land on!
08/20/2021
05:02
PAW PatrolS1 PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!
A ferris wheel is on the loose! The PAW Patrol Moto Pups stop the Ruff-Ruff Pack from causing any more chaos!
03/22/2021
07:17
PAW PatrolS1 Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto Pups
Can you spot the differences in these PAW Patrol Moto Pup scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
02/22/2021
04:59
PAW PatrolS1 Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Pterodactyl Egg
A Pterodactyl mom and her egg are trapped on a ledge in a rockslide.
11/14/2020
04:59
PAW PatrolS1 Charged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots: 'Charged Up' Rubble goes wrecking-balling for Teenybots, when Copy Cat and Harold team up and lead a small army of minirobot minions in an invasion of Adventure Bay.
04/11/2020
05:14
PAW PatrolS1 Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System: Mighty Pups Chase and Rocky get 'Charged Up' to take on a maniacal musical menace: DJ Harold Humdinger's Super Sonic Sound System!
03/24/2020
03:12
PAW PatrolS1 Know Your Nick Jr #2
Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
04:56
PAW PatrolS1 Rubble's Real Trucks Guessing Game
Join Rubble and play this awesome guessing game! Can you guess which construction truck he needs to save day?
02/10/2020
04:30
PAW PatrolS1 6 Little Pups
Six little pups were jumping on the bed! Can you guess which six pups?
02/10/2020