Team Umizoomi

The Boy with the Dragon Skateboard

Season 4 E 1 • 02/04/2013

Logan can do awesome tricks on his dragon skateboard. The TroubleMakers break Logan's board and Team Umi work to fix it.

More

Watching

Full Episode
22:59

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E1
The Boy with the Dragon Skateboard

Logan can do awesome tricks on his dragon skateboard. The TroubleMakers break Logan's board and Team Umi work to fix it.
02/04/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E2
City of Lost Penguins

Oh no! The baby penguins have gone missing! Team Umizoomi needs your help to find all the lost penguins.
02/06/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E3
UmiCar's Birthday Present

Today is UmiCar’s birthday party but when The Troublemakers steal his birthday present, the chase is on.
04/22/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E7
Robo Tools

The Team helps a friend fix a flat tire so he can get to his game in time.
05/13/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E4
The Sunshine Fairy

The Team discovers a secret door to a magical forest and inside, they meet Sunny the Sunshine Fairy, who has the power of the sun!
05/15/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E6
Little Panda Joe

A baby panda named Little Joe is lost in Umi City and the Team needs to find him before it's too late.
06/14/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E8
Stolen Lunches

The Team is visiting their friend's school when The TroubleMakers steal all the kids' lunches!
09/09/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E5
Gloopy Fly Home

Team Umizoomi finds an alien who crash-landed in Umi City. His spaceship is missing star crystals to make it fly.
11/18/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Sign in to Watch

Team Umizoomi
S4 • E5
UmiCops!

The chief of police calls the UmiCops with a big case: to catch the 12 Stinkbugs who are on the loose and causing a stink wherever they go.
01/17/2014