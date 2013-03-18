Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer: Dora and Perrito to the Rescue
Season 8 E 5 • 03/18/2013
With Perrito at her side, Dora races on her scooter to the Big River to rescue Boots.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:49
S8 • E5Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Dora and Perrito to the Rescue
With Perrito at her side, Dora races on her scooter to the Big River to rescue Boots.
03/18/2013
Full Episode
23:00
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E2Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Puppies Galore
Dora needs your help to save Little Boots and keep all the rest of the puppies clean!
03/20/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E3Dora the ExplorerCatch that Shape Train
Dora and Boots' Shape Train goes rolling down the track without Círculo the steering wheel, so they need your help to catch it!
06/03/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E7Dora the ExplorerKittens in Mittens
Join Dora as she reads Abuela's kitty, Lucky, his favorite nursey rhyme about kittens with mittens!
06/05/2013
Full Episode
22:43
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E8Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Dora's Great Roller Skate Adventure
Dora and Boots put on their roller-skates and take off on a skating adventure to open Skate Park for everyone.
09/22/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E4Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: "Verde's Birthday Party!"
Dora, Boots and Verde need your help to clear up a flood at Party Park in time for Verde's birthday party! ¡Vámonos!
09/30/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E9Dora the ExplorerDora's and Sparky's Riding Adventure!
After helping Sparky feel better, Dora goes on one more special ride with him before bringing him back.
10/02/2013
Full Episode
23:00
S8 • E13Dora the ExplorerDora the Explorer: Rainforest Talent Show
It’s time for the Talent Show, but first Dora and Boots have to rescue Benny so he can tell his jokes.
10/28/2013
Full Episode
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E6Dora the ExplorerRiding the Roller Coaster Rocks
Dora, Boots, and Abuela look for a secret door leading to a magical forest amusement park.
01/24/2014
You may also like1 Video