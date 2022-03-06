Face's Music Party
Family/Big Cats
Season 1 E 12 • 08/22/2022
Family/Big Cats: Face introduces some of their family members wIt turns out family is an important part of life AND music. Get ready to ROAR with Face as they talk about lions, tigers, jaguars, and all sorts of big cats and the musical sounds they make.
Face's Music PartyS1 • E1Friendship/Bugs
Friendship/Bugs: There are many songs about being a good friend because friends are the best! Face shows the audience their favorite friendship songs. Creepy-crawly insects are all around us! Some people think they're icky, but Face thinks they're cool.
06/03/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E4Pirates/Confidence
Pirates/Confidence: Set sail with Face as they take off on an adventure on the high seas, and share a soundtrack of pirate jams. It's important to be yourself, and feel great doing it! Face is here to help with some super fun songs to inspire you!
06/20/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E5Heroes/Night
The world is full of heroes that save the day just by being themselves! Face shares songs and talks about what it means to be a hero. Nighttime! When the world gets dark and it’s time to sleep. Face shows us their favorite bedtime routine songs. Zzz!
06/27/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E6Sun/Food
Sun/Food: Face searches for the perfect summer jam while they share their favorite songs about summer! Everyone loves to eat, and just like everything else, there are lots of songs about it! Face shares their top three songs about food. Deee-lish!
07/11/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E7Shake/Wind
One of the easiest dance moves in the world is to shake, shake, shake! There are lots of songs about shakin’ it to the groove, and Face is here to share them with you. WOOSH! Do you ever hear the wind whistling on a blustery day? It’s pretty musical! A
07/18/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E8Dogs/Bass
Dogs/Bass: Dogs are pawsitively awesome! Face is here with their top songs about these furry friends. Low sounds are really important for creating musical awesomeness! Face encourages the audience to experiment with making low sounds themselves.
07/25/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E9Space Party/Circles
Space Party/Circles: Ground control to Face! Face explores outer space with three out-of-this-world songs. Wheels, drums, buttons...what do these things have in common? They're circles! Circles are everywhere, including in some of Face's favorite songs.
08/01/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E10Transportation/Rain
Transportation/Rain: Face shows the audience their favorite songs about transportation, whether that's cars, trains, planes, or busses. Rain is such a bummer...or is it? Face shares some rainy songs with the audience to celebrate this kind of weather.
08/08/2022
Face's Music PartyS1 • E11Jungle/Wild West
Jungle/Wild West: Face is swinging from vines, looking for snakes, listening for monkeys... in the jungle! There are lots of songs about this place. Have you ever pretended to be a cowboy or a cowgirl? There are tons of songs about it to dance along to.
08/15/2022
