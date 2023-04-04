The Adventures of Paddington
Paddington and the Cursed Halloween Show /Paddington Saves the Mooncake Festival
Season 3 E 12 • 10/30/2023
It's Halloween, but will a curse on the theatre stop the community putting on their Taylor the lifeguard arrives in Windsor Gardens, and just in time to save the Mooncake festival with Paddington!
S3 • E1The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington’s Apple Pip Adventure /Paddington’s Goo Monster
Paddington and Simi go on a magical journey into the human body to see if an apple seed grows into a tree if you swallow one. Paddington makes Goo, but can he keep his promise to not make a mess when things get out of control?
04/04/2023
S3 • E6The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington and the Solar Eclipse /Paddington and the Mysterious Inventor
Paddington has a race against time in order to enjoy his first ever solar eclipse. Paddington accepts an inventor's award for Simi when she's too shy to step up, but why does she then feel jealous and sad?
04/19/2023
S3 • E7The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington's Summer Holiday Begins/Paddington's Life Guard Training
The Browns are off to the beach for their holiday and meet Shantee the lighthouse keeper when they arrive. Paddington, Jonathan, and Judy become trainee lifeguards and end up rescuing Mr Brown with Taylor the lifeguard's help.
08/08/2023
S3 • E8The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington's Mysterious Cave Discovery/Paddington and the Fossil Hunt
What's making the strange noises in the cave? Jonathan thinks it's a mermaid, but Paddington isn't so sure! Judy wants to find a fossil on the beach, but everyone else seems to be getting lucky except her. Can Paddington help?
08/10/2023
S3 • E9The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington vs. the Seagulls/Paddington and the Light House
Paddington learns that seagulls love chips and will do anything to get them, but can he deliver lunch while it's still hot? The lighthouse light is broken and on a foggy night too. Can Paddington help save the boat at sea?
08/15/2023
S3 • E10The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington’s Pirate Treasure Hunt/Paddington’s Sandcastle Showstopper
Paddington leads a Treasure Hunt to find Captain Green Beard's loot, but will they all remain friends and share? Everyone is keen to win the sandcastle competition and enjoy a special ice cream prize, but teamwork is the key!
08/17/2023
S3 • E12The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington's Beach Clean Up/Paddington's Holiday Farewell
The beach is a mess. Will all the litter be cleared in time for the beach party that everyone has been looking forward to? The summer holidays have come to an end, so it's time to say goodbye to their new friends.
08/20/2023
S3 • E11The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington's Puffling Rescue/Paddington goes under the Sea
Paddington and the Browns rescue pufflings, who get lost around the campsite instead of taking their first flight. Paddington enjoys a diving adventure with Jonathan and Judy ‐ but where is her necklace?
08/20/2023
S3 • E13The Adventures of PaddingtonPaddington's Special Visitor/Paddington Celebrates Hanukkah
Who is Paddington's Special Visitor that Jonathan and Judy have helped come from afar? It's the last night of Hanukkah and Mr Gruber's Hanukkiah breaks before he can light the final candle, how can another be found in time?
12/08/2023
