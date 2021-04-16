Blaze and the Monster Machines
Pickle's Pirate Professionals
Season 1 • 12/18/2020
Calling all pirates-in-training! With this course from Captain Pickle, you'll be a pirate in no time. Yo ho!
More
Watching
07:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Spin The Wheel #21
Are you ready to take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of friends? It could land on Blaze, Peppa Pig, Santiago or more! Step right up because its your turn to spin!
04/16/2021
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Pickle's Pirate Professionals
Calling all pirates-in-training! With this course from Captain Pickle, you'll be a pirate in no time. Yo ho!
12/18/2020
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Pickle's Ocean Adventures
Pickle leads a silly submarine tour of the ocean, introducing us to his favorite undersea creatures.
12/17/2020
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Blaze Family Photos
Blaze’s little sister Sparkle shows off her family photo album, sharing her favorite family memories of her mom, dad, and big brother Blaze.
12/16/2020
05:19
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Monster Machines Music
Rev up the the volume and sing along with your favorite monster trucks to these catchy science tunes!
01/13/2020
04:51
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Find the Toy
Find the toys with Blaze and Watts! Can you spot the octopus in Axle City?
12/02/2019
04:44
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Puzzle Playtime #5
It’s time for a Halloween puzzle game! Can you guess which Nick Jr. friends are here for tricks and treats?
10/28/2019
05:22
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Science Sing Along with Blaze
Rev up the volume! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to the jams in this fun-filled Blaze music video!
10/21/2019