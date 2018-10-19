Nella the Princess Knight

Nick Jr. Sing Along: Nella Manners Song

Season 1 • 04/24/2017

Smelgly, the dragon, needs some advice on having good manners. With Nella, her friends and the Manners Song, things are gonna turn out fine!

01:20

Nella: Trinket’s Skating Trick
Nella the Princess KnightS1

Trinket and Nella need to make this Roller Fest special. That means it’s time for the Triple-flipple-tutti-fruti-backwards-sow-cow-flip!
10/19/2018
01:15

Nella: Flutter to the Rescue
Nella the Princess KnightS1

OH NO! Flapper is caught in a whirlwind! It’s up to Nella and Flutter to save him, but with teamwork, this rescue mission is a breeze.
10/05/2018
01:43

Nella: Dandelion Flyin'
Nella the Princess KnightS1

When Nella and her friends need a big lemon in a world so GIANT, what better help than a flying dandelion!
09/07/2018
00:54

Pixel Pictures: Nella
Nella the Princess KnightS1

Can you guess who?! It’s your favorite Princess Knight, Nella, coming to life the pixel way!
10/27/2017
01:51

Nella: When Life Gives You Lemons
Nella the Princess KnightS1

It’s the Share Fair, and Nella’s got some advice to share! With her help Willow and Minatori are able to make a sour situation a little sweeter!
08/18/2017
01:33

02:23

Nella: A Legendary Rescue
Nella the Princess KnightS1

Can the legend be true?! Only Nella and her friends can uncover the truth of the fabled Bafflin on this mythical quest.
03/31/2017
01:10

Silly Short: Royally Funny Friends
Nella the Princess KnightS1

Nella and her friends are truly brave and bold, but when not on knightly quests, they can be the silliest, Behold!
03/13/2017