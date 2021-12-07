Shows
Bubble Guppies
Spin the Wheel #27
Season 1 • 07/12/2021
Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!
03:27
Bubble Guppies
S1
Nick Jr. Costume Party: Bubble Guppies
Join us for a costume guessing game with your favorite guppies! Can you guess which costume we’re making?
02/24/2020
04:39
Bubble Guppies
S1
Pinkie Pals: 7 Little Guppies
Sing along to this fun nursery rhyme about 7 little guppies jumping on the bed.
01/21/2020
06:26
Bubble Guppies
S1
The Weather Song
There are so many different kinds of weather! Sing about it with the Bubble Guppies!
01/20/2020