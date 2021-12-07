Bubble Guppies

Spin the Wheel #27

Season 1 • 07/12/2021

Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!

31:27

03:27

Bubble GuppiesS1
Nick Jr. Costume Party: Bubble Guppies

Join us for a costume guessing game with your favorite guppies! Can you guess which costume we’re making?
02/24/2020
04:39

Bubble GuppiesS1
Pinkie Pals: 7 Little Guppies

Sing along to this fun nursery rhyme about 7 little guppies jumping on the bed.
01/21/2020
06:26

Bubble GuppiesS1
The Weather Song

There are so many different kinds of weather! Sing about it with the Bubble Guppies!
01/20/2020