Blaze and the Monster Machines
Construction Crew to the Rescue
Season 4 E 2 • 01/11/2019
Construction Crew to the Rescue: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:01
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 • E11Power Tires
When his tires get popped, Blaze thinks he's out of the race for good.
10/16/2018
Full Episode
22:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 • E2Construction Crew to the Rescue
Construction Crew to the Rescue: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
01/11/2019
Full Episode
21:59
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 • E4The Flying Lion
The Flying Lion: Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to find the sunstone and restore Roarian's powers!
03/08/2019
Full Episode
22:35
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 • E16Royal Rescue
Royal Rescue: A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ, and the King's adorable pet dragon Zeek must transform into knights in shining armor!
06/14/2021
Full Episode
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E21Campfire Stories!
Campfire Stories!: It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle gather around to tell the most amazing stories they can make up! And the best part? Whoever tells the best story wins the last marshmallow! Guest Star: Richard Kind
09/12/2022
Full Episode
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E22Super Wheels
Super Wheels: Blaze and AJ drive around the forest and find a pair of special wheels that transform him into SUPER BLAZE! When the Trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City, Blaze uses his super powers to help send them back to their home planet!
09/13/2022
Full Episode
21:29
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E1Sparkle's Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
Full Episode
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E2Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022
Full Episode
21:43
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E23The Great Pizza Race
The Great Pizza Race: It's a head-to-dead showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter...The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?
09/16/2022
Full Episode
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E24Monster Machine Halloween
Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever! But if they want this treat, they need to watch out for Crusher and his Halloween tricks!
10/17/2022
Full Episode
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 • E3Knights in Sparkling Armor
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it's too late?
11/11/2022
Full Episode
22:23
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E25A Blazing Amazing Christmas
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and their friends are helping Santa prepare to deliver presents. But when Crusher learns he hasn't done enough nice things to get a gift, Blaze helps him do good deeds to earn himself a present.
11/28/2022
Full Episode
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS6 • E26Big Rig: Dolphin Delivery
When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!
12/09/2022