Wallykazam!
Rock and Troll
Season 2 E 1 • 06/21/2015
When the The Rockin' Trolls concert is cancelled, Wally puts together his own band to play a concert for his dad.
Wallykazam!S2 • E16Young Norville
Norville accidentally bumps into the magic word "young" and turns into a puppy again!
11/28/2015
Wallykazam!S2 • E14Captain Animal
Wally and Norville are playing superheroes and invite Ogre Doug to join them, but Ogre Doug doesn't know how.
10/17/2016
Wallykazam!S2 • E16Wally's Great Big Birthday Hunt
It's Wally's birthday, and his friends have set up a silly quest that Wally must go on in order to find his birthday party.
01/16/2017
Wallykazam!S2 • E17Act Like Your Hat
Gina Giant is throwing an “Act Like Your Hat” party. Each friend has to pick a hat from Gina's trunk and act like it.
01/18/2017
Wallykazam!S2 • E21A Very Villainous Vacation
The Trollman family has decided that today would be a perfect day to go on a vacation!
04/05/2017
Wallykazam!S2 • E24Show and Tell and Run
Show and Tell and Run: It's show and tell day at Wally's school! But Bobgoblin forgot to bring in something to show, so he borrows a magic word from Wally and accidentally makes the whole school go wacky!
09/09/2017
Wallykazam!S2 • E15Sticky Picnic
Gina Giant is throwing a big picnic, and everyone is excited to go!
09/16/2017