DORA
The Magic Nut
Season 1 E 14 • 04/12/2024
Dora leads everyone into the Tricky Trappy Forest to recover a Tico's magic nut.
More
Watching
Full Episode
11:45
S1 • E5DORAThe Alebrije Adventure
Dora helps an Alebrije recover the rainbow water needed for a special tree.
04/12/2024
Full Episode
11:45
S1 • E13DORARainforest Ritmo
Boots has to learn a new dance before he gets to Isa's party!
04/12/2024
Full Episode
11:44
S1 • E14DORAThe Magic Nut
Dora leads everyone into the Tricky Trappy Forest to recover a Tico's magic nut.
04/12/2024
Full Episode
11:45
S1 • E17DORATres Leches Trouble
Dora helps Benny deliver a giant tres leches cake to his Abuela's house.
04/12/2024
You may also like1 Video