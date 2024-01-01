Photo Galleries
Cast
Dora
Boots the Monkey
Backpack
Map
Swiper the Fox
Benny the Bull
Tico the Squirrel
Isa the Iguana
Grumpy Old Troll
Big Red Chicken
Mami
Papi
Guillermo
Abuela
Dora
Dora was BORN to explore! She’s a Latina heroine living in a bright yellow house in the middle of a magical rainforest. She lives with her Mami, Papi, twin siblings Isabela and Guillermo, and LOVES adventuring with her monkey best friend, Boots! Dora never shies away an adventure, and chooses to see every day as an opportunity to explore and learn something new. Lucky for you, she wants you to come too! Learn-along as Dora, Boots, Map, Backpack, and the rest of their problem-solving pals find their way to fun!
Boots the Monkey
Boots is a silly, furry, fuzzy, red-boots wearing monkey AND Dora’s best friend! He has an infectious giggle, and a knack for making Dora laugh with his energetic and passionate personality. Boots is loving, loyal and always willing to try something fun. You can find him running, jumping, and swinging along on all of Dora’s adventures!
Backpack
Whether it’s a snack, a ladder, or a teddy bear, Backpack always has exactly what Dora and her friends need, exactly when they need it! Always packed with her good friend Map, Backpack loves to explore with Dora, Boots, and the rest of Dora’s friends. Her silly sense of humor and kind words of encouragement never fail to help Dora complete an adventure.
Map
Meet the MAP! Map is always in the know on exactly where to go. Map lives in Backpack’s side pocket, and really, really loves to help Dora and her friends find the places they’re looking for.
Swiper the Fox
Meet Swiper, the sly fox who loves to stir up trouble in Dora’s magical rainforest! He loves sneaking up on Dora and her friends to steal important things they need to complete their adventures. But don’t worry, Swiper is totally stoppable - he just needs you to remind him that stealing isn’t cool. SWIPER, NO SWIPING!
Benny the Bull
Benny the Bull is big and blue with a heart of gold. Benny is a little bit clumsy (which sometimes leads to accidents) but his joyful nature, curiosity, and CONSTANT enthusiasm makes exploring with him a whole lot of fun!
Tico the Squirrel
This Spanish-speaking squirrel may be small, but his personality sure isn’t! Tico is always ready to swoop in on his fast car or motor boat to help Dora save the day. When Tico is not building cars, flying planes, or cruising on his motor boat, he’s learning English from his best pal Boots!
Isa the Iguana
Meet Isa the Iguana! From the leaves to the trees, to the wildberries down to the seeds, she knows ALL about the rainforest, which becomes in handy LOTS on Dora’s explorations. When Isa isn’t serenading or stunning us with new discoveries, you can catch her organizing her Flowery Garden!
Grumpy Old Troll
Meet Grumpy Old Troll, the ultimate grouch! This cranky gatekeeper will not let anyone cross his bridge unless they solve his riddles. He loves a good knock-knock joke and a silly song, but the one thing Grumpy Old Troll enjoys most is stumping Dora and her friends. He may be a grump and his riddles may be tricky, but he’s always fair with his tests!
Big Red Chicken
Big Red Chicken is undeniably BIG and undeniably fun! Once upon time, he was a little chicken until he wished on a star. Now he’s as big as a house! His playful and goofy nature makes him the best GFF (giant friend forever) anyone could ask for. You can spot him from a mile away, and can often find him performing magic tricks, or getting funky with the chicken dance.
Mami
Meet Mami, Dora’s mom and hero! Mami is a passionate archeologist who’s passionate about everything from mud to Mesoamerican pyramids. Mami grew up exploring giant history books and hiking around, so naturally she loves doing the same with her family! Dora loves going to visit Mami at work to see what she’s working on. When they find something awesome, Mami loves to gather her team and family together to celebrate their discovery with a fiesta. Mami is a leader, loves her job, and always makes sure to thank everyone involved on the dig – much like Dora!
Papi
Meet Papi, Dora’s dad! Papi is a drama teacher, a fantastic cook, and an AWESOME storyteller. Papi often inspires Dora’s adventures, and loves sending her off to investigate his tales. Sometimes, Papi gets so excited while telling his stories that he’ll actually act them out, with hand gestures and silly voices and everything! Dora loves Papi’s stories, almost as much as she loves his cooking! The kitchen is Papi’s happy place – his specialties are arroz con pollo and his famous recipe for polvorones, a REALLY tasty type of cookie!
Guillermo
Meet Guillermo, Dora’s little brother and Isabela’s twin brother! Guillermo is super energetic, and loves giving out high fives to everyone he meets.Guillermo almost always has his twin sister Isabela by his side and they make for an adorable dynamic duo. When he isn’t asking for a high five, Guillermo is always trying to climb something, and that something is often Boots.
Abuela
Meet Abuela, Dora’s grandmother and Papi’s mother! Abuela is no stranger to the rainforest, and grew up exploring it as a little girl too. Abuela LOVES to dance and sing, and lights up every room she walks into. Abuela and Dora share a love of adventure, and they often trade stories with each other about their explorations and discoveries. Abuela firmly believes that life is for living! Whether she’s breaking out her guitar for a duet or ziplining with Boots, Abuela is the life of every party. Dora adores her Abuelita and knows that she can always count on her for advice, hugs, and at least one piece of candy or a delicious cup of hot cocoa.
About Dora
Dora, Boots, Map, Backpack, and the rest of their friends have a brand-new look! Dora the Explorer’s magical rainforest home is reimagined in a brand-new, 3D animation style. Follow everyone’s favorite explorer as she and her pals take on new adventures, solve problems, learn new phrases, and of course, fend off their sneaky fox foe, Swiper!