Abuela

Meet Abuela, Dora’s grandmother and Papi’s mother! Abuela is no stranger to the rainforest, and grew up exploring it as a little girl too. Abuela LOVES to dance and sing, and lights up every room she walks into. Abuela and Dora share a love of adventure, and they often trade stories with each other about their explorations and discoveries. Abuela firmly believes that life is for living! Whether she’s breaking out her guitar for a duet or ziplining with Boots, Abuela is the life of every party. Dora adores her Abuelita and knows that she can always count on her for advice, hugs, and at least one piece of candy or a delicious cup of hot cocoa.