Bubble Guppies
Spot the Difference #9 w/ Bubble Guppies!
04/16/2021
Can you spot the differences in these Bubble Guppies scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
More
Watching
08:39
Bubble GuppiesClaw Machine Surprise #2 w/ PAW Patrol, Blaze & Bubble Guppies!
Welcome to the Nick Jr. Carnival of Friends! Ready to play a few rounds of our claw game? Who should we pick up first - a character from PAW Patrol, Blaze or Bubble Guppies?.
09/20/2021
16:10
Bubble Guppies"Calm Your Mind" Song w/ PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies & Deer Squad!
Time to get your wiggles out! The song teaches our audience about calming their minds and celebrates “getting their wiggles out” by channeling nervous/anxious or excited/overwhelmed energy into healthy physical movements and mindful meditation for kids of all abilities!
08/27/2021
31:27
Bubble GuppiesS1 Spin the Wheel #27
Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!
07/12/2021
09:46
Bubble GuppiesSpin the Wheel 25
Welcome to Nick Jr.'s wheel of friends! Who will it land on first - a character from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze or more?
06/11/2021
10:10
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!
Gil from Bubble Guppies is feeling anxious from not being able to go outside and play! Follow along to this calming meditation with a guided breathing exercise to help relax!
05/14/2021
07:04
Bubble GuppiesSpot the Difference #9 w/ Bubble Guppies!
Can you spot the differences in these Bubble Guppies scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
04/16/2021
01:00
Bubble GuppiesHoliday Ride
Sing along with Baby Shark and the Bubble Guppies as they spread holiday cheer!
12/04/2020
01:25
Bubble GuppiesBaby Nick Jr
Put your fins together and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
08/10/2020
03:12
PAW PatrolS1 Know Your Nick Jr #2
Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
03:48
Bubble GuppiesNick Jr. Traffic Jams #1
Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
05:47
PAW PatrolSurprise Egg Bath Fizzers #6
Check out these bath fizzers and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
02/24/2020
03:27
Bubble GuppiesS1 Nick Jr. Costume Party: Bubble Guppies
Join us for a costume guessing game with your favorite guppies! Can you guess which costume we’re making?
02/24/2020
04:39
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #5
Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
05:41
Bubble GuppiesSpin the Wheel of Friends: Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day! Take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends! Watch to see which shows will be chosen.
02/10/2020
06:58
PAW PatrolGuess the Colors #6
Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
05:08
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #26
Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
06:25
PAW PatrolMatch The Colors #2
Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:16
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBalloon Fun #4
It's time for some balloon fun. Guess which character will pop up next in this video!
01/27/2020
04:39
Bubble GuppiesS1 Pinkie Pals: 7 Little Guppies
Sing along to this fun nursery rhyme about 7 little guppies jumping on the bed.
01/21/2020