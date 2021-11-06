Blaze and the Monster Machines
Nick Jr. in Space
07/22/2019
Check out all of the awesome times your favorite characters have been in outer space!
09:46
Bubble GuppiesSpin the Wheel 25
Welcome to Nick Jr.'s wheel of friends! Who will it land on first - a character from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze or more?
06/11/2021
15:45
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBest Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze!
Watch your Nick Jr. friends such as Deer Squad, PAW Patrol, and Blaze use their super speed to save the day in these BRAND NEW episodes! This fast and furriest compilation is filled with races and rescues!
06/04/2021
10:10
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!
Gil from Bubble Guppies is feeling anxious from not being able to go outside and play! Follow along to this calming meditation with a guided breathing exercise to help relax!
05/14/2021
07:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Spin The Wheel #21
Are you ready to take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of friends? It could land on Blaze, Peppa Pig, Santiago or more! Step right up because its your turn to spin!
04/16/2021
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Pickle's Pirate Professionals
Calling all pirates-in-training! With this course from Captain Pickle, you'll be a pirate in no time. Yo ho!
12/18/2020
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Pickle's Ocean Adventures
Pickle leads a silly submarine tour of the ocean, introducing us to his favorite undersea creatures.
12/17/2020
02:00
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Blaze Family Photos
Blaze’s little sister Sparkle shows off her family photo album, sharing her favorite family memories of her mom, dad, and big brother Blaze.
12/16/2020
01:25
Bubble GuppiesBaby Nick Jr
Put your fins together and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
08/10/2020
06:58
PAW PatrolGuess the Colors #6
Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
05:08
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #26
Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:16
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBalloon Fun #4
It's time for some balloon fun. Guess which character will pop up next in this video!
01/27/2020
05:19
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Monster Machines Music
Rev up the the volume and sing along with your favorite monster trucks to these catchy science tunes!
01/13/2020
06:25
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #30
It’s time for some holiday fun! Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine!
12/30/2019
06:33
Blaze and the Monster MachinesExtreme Winter Games
It's time for the Nick Jr. Extreme Winter Games! They're the snowiest, iciest, most extreme winter games ever!
12/30/2019
04:51
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Find the Toy
Find the toys with Blaze and Watts! Can you spot the octopus in Axle City?
12/02/2019
05:46
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr. Balloon Parade
Get ready for the holidays! Join in the Nick Jr. balloon parade fun with your puppy and guppy hosts!
11/25/2019
04:44
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Puzzle Playtime #5
It’s time for a Halloween puzzle game! Can you guess which Nick Jr. friends are here for tricks and treats?
10/28/2019
05:22
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Science Sing Along with Blaze
Rev up the volume! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to the jams in this fun-filled Blaze music video!
10/21/2019
08:08
PAW PatrolGuess the Colors #4
Let's explore colors with some of our favorite Nick Jr. friends. See if you can help in this video!
09/30/2019