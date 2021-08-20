PAW Patrol
Guess the Colors #4
09/30/2019
Let's explore colors with some of our favorite Nick Jr. friends. See if you can help in this video!
More
Watching
03:31
PAW PatrolS1 Spin the Wheel PAW Patrol: The Movie!
PAW Patrol is off to the big city! Let's spin the wheel and see which one of their brand new adventures we land on!
08/20/2021
31:27
Bubble GuppiesS1 Spin the Wheel #27
Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!
07/12/2021
09:46
Bubble GuppiesSpin the Wheel 25
Welcome to Nick Jr.'s wheel of friends! Who will it land on first - a character from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze or more?
06/11/2021
15:45
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBest Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze!
Watch your Nick Jr. friends such as Deer Squad, PAW Patrol, and Blaze use their super speed to save the day in these BRAND NEW episodes! This fast and furriest compilation is filled with races and rescues!
06/04/2021
07:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1 Spin The Wheel #21
Are you ready to take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of friends? It could land on Blaze, Peppa Pig, Santiago or more! Step right up because its your turn to spin!
04/16/2021
05:02
PAW PatrolS1 PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!
A ferris wheel is on the loose! The PAW Patrol Moto Pups stop the Ruff-Ruff Pack from causing any more chaos!
03/22/2021
03:23
Blue's Clues & YouKnow Your Nick Jr. #9 w/ Blue, Santiago & PAW Patrol!
Let's celebrate some of our favorite girl Nick Jr. characters - Lorelai, Blue and Skye! Watch as they answer trivia questions about their fellow Nick Jr. friends to see who knows their Nick Jr.!
03/19/2021
07:17
PAW PatrolS1 Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto Pups
Can you spot the differences in these PAW Patrol Moto Pup scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
02/22/2021
04:59
PAW PatrolS1 Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Pterodactyl Egg
A Pterodactyl mom and her egg are trapped on a ledge in a rockslide.
11/14/2020
04:59
PAW PatrolS1 Charged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots: 'Charged Up' Rubble goes wrecking-balling for Teenybots, when Copy Cat and Harold team up and lead a small army of minirobot minions in an invasion of Adventure Bay.
04/11/2020
05:14
PAW PatrolS1 Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System
Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System: Mighty Pups Chase and Rocky get 'Charged Up' to take on a maniacal musical menace: DJ Harold Humdinger's Super Sonic Sound System!
03/24/2020
03:12
PAW PatrolS1 Know Your Nick Jr #2
Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
03:48
Bubble GuppiesNick Jr. Traffic Jams #1
Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
05:47
PAW PatrolSurprise Egg Bath Fizzers #6
Check out these bath fizzers and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
02/24/2020
04:39
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #5
Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
05:41
Bubble GuppiesSpin the Wheel of Friends: Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day! Take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends! Watch to see which shows will be chosen.
02/10/2020
04:56
PAW PatrolS1 Rubble's Real Trucks Guessing Game
Join Rubble and play this awesome guessing game! Can you guess which construction truck he needs to save day?
02/10/2020
04:30
PAW PatrolS1 6 Little Pups
Six little pups were jumping on the bed! Can you guess which six pups?
02/10/2020
06:58
PAW PatrolGuess the Colors #6
Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020