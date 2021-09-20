Bubble Guppies

Balloon Fun #1

10/07/2019

It’s time for some balloon-filled fun! Guess which Nick Jr. friend is popping by in this video!

08:39

Bubble Guppies
Claw Machine Surprise #2 w/ PAW Patrol, Blaze & Bubble Guppies!

Welcome to the Nick Jr. Carnival of Friends! Ready to play a few rounds of our claw game? Who should we pick up first - a character from PAW Patrol, Blaze or Bubble Guppies?.
09/20/2021
16:10

Bubble Guppies
"Calm Your Mind" Song w/ PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies & Deer Squad!

Time to get your wiggles out! The song teaches our audience about calming their minds and celebrates “getting their wiggles out” by channeling nervous/anxious or excited/overwhelmed energy into healthy physical movements and mindful meditation for kids of all abilities!
08/27/2021
31:27

Bubble GuppiesS1
Spin the Wheel #27

Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!
07/12/2021
09:46

Bubble Guppies
Spin the Wheel 25

Welcome to Nick Jr.'s wheel of friends! Who will it land on first - a character from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze or more?
06/11/2021
10:10

Bubble Guppies
Balloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!

Gil from Bubble Guppies is feeling anxious from not being able to go outside and play! Follow along to this calming meditation with a guided breathing exercise to help relax!
05/14/2021
07:04

Bubble Guppies
Spot the Difference #9 w/ Bubble Guppies!

Can you spot the differences in these Bubble Guppies scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
04/16/2021
01:00

Bubble Guppies
Holiday Ride

Sing along with Baby Shark and the Bubble Guppies as they spread holiday cheer!
12/04/2020
01:25

Bubble Guppies
Baby Nick Jr

Put your fins together and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
08/10/2020
03:12

PAW PatrolS1
Know Your Nick Jr #2

Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
03:48

Bubble Guppies
Nick Jr. Traffic Jams #1

Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
05:47

PAW Patrol
Surprise Egg Bath Fizzers #6

Check out these bath fizzers and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
02/24/2020
03:27

Bubble GuppiesS1
Nick Jr. Costume Party: Bubble Guppies

Join us for a costume guessing game with your favorite guppies! Can you guess which costume we’re making?
02/24/2020
04:39

Bubble Guppies
Balloon Fun #5

Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
05:41

Bubble Guppies
Spin the Wheel of Friends: Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day! Take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends! Watch to see which shows will be chosen.
02/10/2020
06:58

PAW Patrol
Guess the Colors #6

Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
05:08

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Mix Up Machine #26

Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
06:25

PAW Patrol
Match The Colors #2

Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:16

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Balloon Fun #4

It's time for some balloon fun. Guess which character will pop up next in this video!
01/27/2020
04:39

Bubble GuppiesS1
Pinkie Pals: 7 Little Guppies

Sing along to this fun nursery rhyme about 7 little guppies jumping on the bed.
01/21/2020
04:27

Bubble Guppies
Memory Matching Game

Play a memory matching game with the Bubble Guppies, the PAW Patrol, Blaze, and more!
01/21/2020