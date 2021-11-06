Blaze and the Monster Machines

Block Party: Squishies

05/13/2019

Let's have some fun with our favorite Nick Jr. characters as they turn into squishy blocks!

09:46

Bubble Guppies
Spin the Wheel 25

Welcome to Nick Jr.'s wheel of friends! Who will it land on first - a character from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze or more?
06/11/2021
15:45

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Best Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze!

Watch your Nick Jr. friends such as Deer Squad, PAW Patrol, and Blaze use their super speed to save the day in these BRAND NEW episodes! This fast and furriest compilation is filled with races and rescues!
06/04/2021
10:10

Bubble Guppies
Balloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!

Gil from Bubble Guppies is feeling anxious from not being able to go outside and play! Follow along to this calming meditation with a guided breathing exercise to help relax!
05/14/2021
07:14

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Spin The Wheel #21

Are you ready to take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of friends? It could land on Blaze, Peppa Pig, Santiago or more! Step right up because its your turn to spin!
04/16/2021
02:00

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Pickle's Pirate Professionals

Calling all pirates-in-training! With this course from Captain Pickle, you'll be a pirate in no time. Yo ho!
12/18/2020
02:00

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Pickle's Ocean Adventures

Pickle leads a silly submarine tour of the ocean, introducing us to his favorite undersea creatures.
12/17/2020
02:00

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Blaze Family Photos

Blaze’s little sister Sparkle shows off her family photo album, sharing her favorite family memories of her mom, dad, and big brother Blaze.
12/16/2020
01:25

Bubble Guppies
Baby Nick Jr

Put your fins together and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
08/10/2020
06:58

PAW Patrol
Guess the Colors #6

Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
05:08

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Mix Up Machine #26

Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:16

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Balloon Fun #4

It's time for some balloon fun. Guess which character will pop up next in this video!
01/27/2020
05:19

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Monster Machines Music

Rev up the the volume and sing along with your favorite monster trucks to these catchy science tunes!
01/13/2020
06:25

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Mix Up Machine #30

It’s time for some holiday fun! Play a game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine!
12/30/2019
06:33

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Extreme Winter Games

It's time for the Nick Jr. Extreme Winter Games! They're the snowiest, iciest, most extreme winter games ever!
12/30/2019
04:51

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Find the Toy

Find the toys with Blaze and Watts! Can you spot the octopus in Axle City?
12/02/2019
05:46

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Nick Jr. Balloon Parade

Get ready for the holidays! Join in the Nick Jr. balloon parade fun with your puppy and guppy hosts!
11/25/2019
04:44

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Puzzle Playtime #5

It’s time for a Halloween puzzle game! Can you guess which Nick Jr. friends are here for tricks and treats?
10/28/2019
05:22

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Science Sing Along with Blaze

Rev up the volume! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to the jams in this fun-filled Blaze music video!
10/21/2019
08:08

PAW Patrol
Guess the Colors #4

Let's explore colors with some of our favorite Nick Jr. friends. See if you can help in this video!
09/30/2019
06:29

Blaze and the Monster MachinesS1
Blaze: Blaze's Best Songs

They're Blaze's best songs ever! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to all of these awesome tunes.
08/05/2019