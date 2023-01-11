PAW Patrol

From Puff Balls to PAW Patrollers

Season 10 • 11/01/2023

The Junior Patrollers are reporting for duty! Meet Mini, Nano, and Tot, the ultimate fluffy rescue machines!

01:18

The Mighty Pup Power Ups!
PAW PatrolS10

The cast of The Mighty Movie dish on the PAW Patroller’s all new superpowers and they’re super PAW-some!
01:34

Meet the Mighty Cast
PAW PatrolS10

Get to know the super-powered stars behind your favorite characters including Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, and more!
02:54

“Learning to Fly” Official Lyric Video (From PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
PAW PatrolS10

No pups too small, and no skies too high! Wave your paws up and sing along with Christina Aguilera to her new song!