PAW Patrol
The Mighty Pup Power Ups!
Season 10 • 03/19/2024
The cast of The Mighty Movie dish on the PAW Patroller’s all new superpowers and they’re super PAW-some!
More
Watching
00:30
From Puff Balls to PAW Patrollers
PAW Patrol
S10
The Junior Patrollers are reporting for duty! Meet Mini, Nano, and Tot, the ultimate fluffy rescue machines!
11/01/2023
01:18
The Mighty Pup Power Ups!
PAW Patrol
S10
The cast of The Mighty Movie dish on the PAW Patroller’s all new superpowers and they’re super PAW-some!
03/19/2024
01:34
Meet the Mighty Cast
PAW Patrol
S10
Get to know the super-powered stars behind your favorite characters including Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, and more!
03/19/2024
02:54
“Learning to Fly” Official Lyric Video (From PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
PAW Patrol
S10
No pups too small, and no skies too high! Wave your paws up and sing along with Christina Aguilera to her new song!
03/19/2024