Team Umizoomi
Robo Tools
Season 4 E 7 • 05/13/2013
The Team helps a friend fix a flat tire so he can get to his game in time.
Team UmizoomiS4 • E1The Boy with the Dragon Skateboard
Logan can do awesome tricks on his dragon skateboard. The TroubleMakers break Logan's board and Team Umi work to fix it.
02/04/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E2City of Lost Penguins
Oh no! The baby penguins have gone missing! Team Umizoomi needs your help to find all the lost penguins.
02/06/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E3UmiCar's Birthday Present
Today is UmiCar’s birthday party but when The Troublemakers steal his birthday present, the chase is on.
04/22/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E4The Sunshine Fairy
The Team discovers a secret door to a magical forest and inside, they meet Sunny the Sunshine Fairy, who has the power of the sun!
05/15/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E6Little Panda Joe
A baby panda named Little Joe is lost in Umi City and the Team needs to find him before it's too late.
06/14/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E8Stolen Lunches
The Team is visiting their friend's school when The TroubleMakers steal all the kids' lunches!
09/09/2013
Team UmizoomiS4 • E5Gloopy Fly Home
Team Umizoomi finds an alien who crash-landed in Umi City. His spaceship is missing star crystals to make it fly.
11/18/2013