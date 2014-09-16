PAW Patrol
Pups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor’s Assistant
Season 10 E 1 • 07/10/2023
When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap’n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. Daring Danny X becomes Mayor Humdinger’s assistant and builds a theme park! A jealous Humdinger sabotages the rides.
S2 • E3PAW PatrolPups Save Jake/Pups Save the Parade
It's PAW Patrol to the rescue when Jake gets his foot stuck in a cave and Katie's bathtub floats away!
09/16/2014
S3 • E3PAW PatrolPAW Patrol: "Pups Save the Soccer Game/Pups Save a Lucky Collar"
Mayor Humdinger challenges the Adventure Bay team to a soccer match, Ryder and the Paw Patrol are called in to play.
01/22/2016
S3 • E12PAW PatrolPAW Patrol: "Pups Save a School Bus/Pups Save the Songbirds"
When all the tires on the Adventure Bay school bus blow out, Rocky has to help repair them. But the kids need to get to school.
06/04/2016
S3 • E17PAW PatrolAll Star Pups!/Pups Save Sports Day
It’s monkey mayhem as pups play kickball against Raimondo’s team, until an eagle steals the ball.
09/26/2016
S4 • E4PAW PatrolMission PAW: Quest for the Crown
Mission PAW: Quest for the Crown: Chase and the team are called to Barkingburg to keep an eye on the crown.
04/07/2017
S4 • E13PAW PatrolSea Patrol: Pups Save a Baby Octopus
A baby Octopus gets separated from its mother and sinks the Flounder. Sea Patrol needs to save the day!
09/15/2017
S4 • E16PAW PatrolSea Patrol: Pups Save a Shark/Sea Patrol: Pups Save the Pier
In hopes to have the whole beach to himself, Humdinger makes a robotic shark to scare everyone away.
09/22/2017
S4 • E14PAW PatrolPups Save the Runaway Kitties/Pups Save Tiny Marshall
The Kit-trastrophe crew gets into the poufy shampoo and blow away
09/29/2017
S4 • E11PAW PatrolPups Save Big Hairy/Pups Save a Flying Kitty
Pups need to lure a big ape onto the PAW Patroller so they can take him back to the jungle.
10/13/2017
S4 • E19PAW PatrolSea Patrol: Pirate Pups to the Rescue
Carlos and Tracker get stranded on an island in the search for buried treasure.
11/17/2017
S4 • E26PAW PatrolSea Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
Sid Swashbuckle the Pirate and his first pup mate Arrby steal the giant pearl-making shell that gives Puplantis its magic.
01/15/2018
S5 • E1PAW PatrolPups Save the Kitty Rescue Crew/Pups Save an Ostrich
Mayor Humdinger makes fake emergencies for his kitties to save so they appear better then the PAW Patrol.
02/06/2018
S5 • E4PAW PatrolPups Save a High Flying Skye/Pups Go for the Gold
A thunder storm causes a blackout in Adventure Bay. Afraid, Corny runs away from Farmer Al's Farm.
03/08/2018
S5 • E11PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
S5 • E15PAW PatrolRocky Saves Himself/Pups and the Mystery of the Driverless Snocat
Rocky must rescue himself when he has been stranded on an island full of trash by Mayor Humdinger.
09/02/2018
S5 • E17PAW PatrolUltimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!
Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
09/21/2018
S4 • E8PAW PatrolPups Save the Flying Food/Pups Save a Ferris Wheel
Mr. Porter's delivery drones have gone out of control, and now they are air-dropping food everywhere!
10/21/2018
S7 • E16PAW PatrolDino Rescue: Pups Save a Sore Dino/Dino Rescue: Pups Save the Triceratops Tag-Alongs
Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Sore Dino/Dino Rescue: Pups Save the Triceratops Tag-Alongs: In the Dino Wilds, Marshall performs some Dino dentistry with the help of an ancient geyser and his fellow Dino Pup pals.
11/13/2020
S7 • E20PAW PatrolPups Save a Trash-Dinger/Pups Save the Royal Armor
Pups Save a Trash-Dinger/Pups Save the Royal Armor: Mayor Humdinger's trash-compacting truck is messing up the beach. It's up to Rocky's new Re-Use It Truck to help save a rescue! Gift for the Princess been scattered all over town.
02/05/2021
S7 • E25PAW PatrolMoto Pups: Rescue at Twisty Top Mesa/Moto Pup: Pups Save a Sneezy Chase
Moto Pups: Rescue at Twisty Top Mesa/Moto Pup: Pups Save a Sneezy Chase: The Ruff-Ruff Pack take a bus on a wild jump, and the Moto Pups must rescue the baddies. Chase's cat allergies lead him to the desert, and he's trapped with the Ruff-Ruff Pack.
04/16/2021
S8 • E24PAW PatrolPups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
S10 • E11PAW PatrolCharger's Christmas Adventure/Pups Save Great Uncle Smiley's Cup
Charger helps the Paw Patrol rescue Santa and his helpers when a blizzard at the North Pole threatens to close down Christmas. Mayor Humdinger enlists Digi & Tal to help him win a hockey game, it's up to the pups to undo the mayhem the team causes.
11/27/2023
S10 • E12PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Find a Hidden Jungle
Tracker stumbles into a hidden jungle and its animal inhabitants who are frightened by the rumblings of an impending volcano. It's up to Ryder and the pups to use their new animal vehicles to rescue the creatures from the hot lava and save their home.
01/08/2024
S10 • E13PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save the Big, Big Animals
When the Hidden Jungle animals appear to be uncharacteristically frightened, Marshall discovers a saber-tooth tiger has been stalking them. And the big-fanged tiger is not the only creature strangely awakening from long, long ago.
01/09/2024
S10 • E14PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save the Meerkat Pirates/Jungle Pups: Pups Save a Hum-Hippo
Arrby recruits a crew of Meerkats to gather magical seeds. It's up to the Pups to recover the seeds and rescue Arrby and crew. Mayor Humdinger wants a hippo as his new hench-animal, but needs a rescue when it gallops off with Humdinger on his back.
01/10/2024
S10 • E15PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save a Golden Sweetie/Jungle Pups: Pups Save the Giant Ants
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds a mysterious orb which causes everything she touches to turn to gold. The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle and themselves.
01/11/2024
S10 • E16PAW PatrolPups Save a Windswept Polar Bear Cub/Pups Save a Drive-In
When a windstorm sends a polar bear cub down to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder, Everest, and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family.The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector at the new drive-in.
01/15/2024
S10 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save a Baby Caribou/Pups Save Luke and his Luke-Alike
When a baby caribou winds up speeding down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family.When Luke Stars gets blown away in a giant tumbleweed, Digi and Tal make a duplicate which dances out of control.
01/17/2024
S10 • E18PAW PatrolPups Save a Disappearing Flounder/Pups Save Little Grandpa and Mr. Alex
When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the PAW Patrol must venture into the mysterious Adventure Bay Triangle to find the missing vessel. When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.
01/22/2024
S10 • E19PAW PatrolPups Save the Elephant Spa/Pups Save an Underwater Otis
While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. Uncle Otis believes he's found gold but when Sid the Pirate tries to jump on Otis's claim, Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.
01/24/2024
