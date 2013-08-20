PAW Patrol
Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Movie Monster!
Season 5 E 17 • 09/21/2018
Envious Mayor Humdinger tries to draw the Adventure Bay Monster Movie production to Foggy Bottom.
PAW PatrolS1 • E2Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby
Pups Save the Sea Turtles/Pup and the Very Big Baby: Ryder, Chase and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach!
08/20/2013
PAW PatrolS1 • E17Pups Save a Pool Day/Circus Pup-Formers
Pups Save a Pool Day: It’s a hot day and the pups head for the water park – but the pool is empty! Paw Patrol to the rescue.
11/13/2013
PAW PatrolS4 • E4Mission PAW: Quest for the Crown
Chase and the team are called to Barkingburg to keep an eye on the crown.
04/07/2017
PAW PatrolS4 • E2Pups Save a Teeny Penguin/Pups Save the Cat Show
Everest and Jake try to rescue a little penguin and end up floating out to sea on a homemade bridge.
07/28/2017
PAW PatrolS4 • E25Pups Save Baby Humdinger/Pups Save a Pinata
Tracker has a dream that Mayor Humginder turns into a baby!
02/01/2018
PAW PatrolS5 • E11Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
The Royal Kitties are kidnapped on their way to Adventure Bay for a special visit.
06/22/2018
PAW PatrolS5 • E1Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Tigers
When searching for elusive rumble top tigers, the Turbots fall into a cave deep inside a volcano.
08/10/2018
PAW PatrolS9 • E1Liberty Makes a New Friend/Pups Save the Pup Pup Boogie Contest
Liberty mistakenly brings a bear into town, thinking it's someone's pet. She must fix her mistake and rescue Chickaletta. Francois' hot-air balloon goes out of control before the Pup Pup Boogie Contest. The Pups, with Liberty, race to the rescue!
03/25/2022
PAW PatrolS8 • E23Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!
Pups Save a Box Fort/Pups Save Travelin' Travis From Really Big Bill!: The Pups must save Rocky and Humdinger from a runaway box fort. When Skye helps Traveling Travis search for Big Bill Island, the misguided explorer gets carried away by a really, really big bird.
05/20/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E7Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art
Pups Save the Tooth Fairy/Pups Solve the Mystery of the Missing Art: With Tracker's help, the PAW Patrol must rescue Mayor Humdinger who has been mistaken for Big Hairy's missing toy doll. When Mayor Humdinger tries to cheat at the Adventure Bay sand sculpture contest, his machine goes out-of-control.
11/04/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E9Big Truck Pups Save the Bridge
Ryder and the Pups team up with Al to save Adventure Bay's big bridge from collapsing.
12/09/2022
PAW PatrolS9 • E12Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle
When an unhappy Merpup tries to float Puplantis to the surface, it's up to the PAW Patrol and their newest member Coral (Skye's long-lost merpup cousin) to save the city and stop him.
01/06/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E16Pups Save the Wind Trekkers/Pups Save a Trophy
When Mayor Humdinger's mom Helga loses her son's phony trophy, the PAW Patrol have to rescue her and its secret stash of treats. When Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta get trapped inside a mesa, it's up to the PAW Patrol and a little snake to rescue them.
02/03/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E17Pups Save Alex's Feathery Friends/Pups Save a Puffy Mayor
The PAW Patrol must rescue Mr. Porter and reunite an ostrich family before the big birds get into big trouble. During Mayor Goodway's fashion show, the Pups must save Farmer Al and Mayor Humdinger after Humdinger's puffy shirt floats away with them.
02/10/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E18Pups Save Katie and Some Kitties/Pups Save a Helo Humdinger
When Mayor Humdinger tricks Katie into watching his kitties, an alarm system is set off, and the PAW Patrol must rescue them. When Mayor Humdinger swipes one of Ryder's early inventions - an aircraft he must be rescued from an out of control flight.
02/17/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E19Pups Save a Jukebox/Pups Save a Mayor on a Wire
Mayor Humdinger steals a jukebox so he can play an annoying song all day long. Chase and Rubble track it down to save the records. A hungry eagle causes Mayor Goodway's tightrope walking lesson to go awry, sending her careening down Jake's Mountain.
02/24/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E20Pups Save the Baby Space Rocks/Pups Save the Eddies and Emmys
When a mysterious storm drops hailstones that hatch into Baby Space Rocks, the pups must find a way to keep them safe. A 3-D printer leads to trouble when Eddie and Emmy make 3-D reproductions of themselves and play pranks all over Adventure Bay.
03/06/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E21Pups Save a Hatchling/Pups Save a Wrongway Farmhand
When Mayor Humdinger decides to make the world's biggest omelet, he accidentally orders the wrong kind of eggs - ones that hatch.Traveling Travis volunteers to watch Farmer Yumi and Farmer Al's Farm and characteristically messes up everything."
04/07/2023
PAW PatrolS9 • E22Pups Save a Flamingo Dancer/Pups Save a Mayor and Her Mini
The PAW Patrol searches for Julia, Julius, and a flamingo when they go missing from a dance contest. The PAW Patrol comes to the rescue when Mayor Goodway and her niece Julia get stuck on a runaway art installation."
04/14/2023
PAW PatrolS8 • E30Pups Stop a Big Leak/Pups Save a Baby Anteater/Pups Save a Hatch Day/Pups Save the Munchie Mobile
The Pups rescue Francois from a water tower geyser. The Pups rescue a baby anteater stuck on a bucking RoboHorse. The Pups rescue Ace and her special delivery for Chickaletta's party. The Pups rescue Mr. Porter and his stranded Food Truck.
04/21/2023
