Baby Shark's Big Show!
Doctor Drama/The White Whale
Season 2 E 20 • 12/11/2023
After injuring his fin, Hank is afraid to go to the doctor. Baby and William search high and low for the most delicious flownuts in the ocean.
S1 • E8
S1 • E8Baby Shark's Big Show!Baby Mayor/Sink or Swim
Baby Mayor/Sink or Swim: The fate of the city's squidapple supply lies in Baby's fins when he accidentally assumes the role of Mayor. The Sharks go on the family game show Sink or Swim and find they're in hot water with their competition, the Fishes.
07/23/2021
S1 • E9
22:34
S1 • E9Baby Shark's Big Show!Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
S1 • E10
22:34
S1 • E10Baby Shark's Big Show!Shadowland/Medieval Tides
Shadowland/Medieval Tides: Jealous of Baby Shark's popularity, Shadow rebrands the Wreck as his own personal amusement park. When Baby Shark and friends are playing knights and royals, Vola wants to be more than just a princess.
09/10/2021
S2 • E1
22:34
S2 • E1Baby Shark's Big Show!The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark
The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark: Goldie’s reputation as a great party hostess is on the line when she forgets to buy treats for her guests. Vigo's evil plot to turn everyfishy in Carnivore Cove into babies backfires when toddlers Super Shark and Captain Kelp turn out to be a finful.
10/18/2022
S2 • E14
22:35
S2 • E14Baby Shark's Big Show!Fishy Force/Superhero Training Day
Vola, Goldie, Chucks, and Hank feel left out when they learn that Baby and William have been keeping a super secret. To prepare for their first big TV interview, Fishy Force trains to be just like their favorite comic book heroes.
09/18/2023
S2 • E16
22:34
S2 • E16Baby Shark's Big Show!Saltwater Studios/Sand Crabby
When Baby and his friends are asked to perform at a music festival, they can't decide which genre of song to play. Detective Baby Shark and William Watson solve a crabby mystery.
12/04/2023
S2 • E17
22:34
S2 • E17Baby Shark's Big Show!FLOWMO/Fishy Scouts
When all the other fishies are out of town during winter vacation, Baby and William create their very own fin-credible day of friendship. Chucks takes a unique approach to camping on his first trip with the Fishy Scouts.
12/05/2023
S2 • E18
22:34
S2 • E18Baby Shark's Big Show!Finloose/Operation Ernie
When dancing is outlawed in Carnivore Cove, Baby Shark will do whatever it takes to get the town dancing again! Baby and William try to help Ernie make a best friend.
12/06/2023
S2 • E19
22:34
S2 • E19Baby Shark's Big Show!Picture Imperfect/The Fishy Friends Talent Show
When Baby gets his sweater dirty on Shark family picture day, he sets off to fix his mess. Penny and Wallace team up to perform in a two-fishy talent show.
12/07/2023
S2 • E20
22:34
S2 • E21
22:34
S2 • E21Baby Shark's Big Show!Sherman in the Middle/Smoothie Day
Hank becomes frustrated when he has to share his father’s time with his new stepsisters. As everyfishy prepares for Smoothie Day, William makes a new friend whose jokes are more hurtful than funny.
12/13/2023
S2 • E22
22:35
S2 • E22Baby Shark's Big Show!Finterstellar/Goldie’s Greatest Role
Baby and Grandpa team up to win a bubble rocket competition. Goldie puts on a play about a skatefish boarding legend and casts herself in the lead, instead of giving Vola a chance to shine.
12/18/2023
S2 • E23
22:34
S2 • E23Baby Shark's Big Show!Deep Dark Disco/Finception
The Sharks help Wavey Jones search for his disco ball so he can throw a jaw-some party. When Hank accidentally takes an important treasure from Swimmy Hall, he goes on a sneaky mission to set things right.
12/20/2023
