Baby Shark's Big Show!
Old Shark Bride/Swimming Solo
Season 2 E 24 • 04/09/2024
Baby gets carried away when he helps Grandma and Grandpa plan their vow renewal ceremony. Melanie Fontana Swimming Solo: Mommy Shark demonstrates a power that blows Baby away, sending him on a journey to find the same superpower within: Self-soothing!
S1 • E9Baby Shark's Big Show!Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade
Captain Kelp/Teensy the Tardigrade: As Super Shark and Captain Kelp, Baby Shark and William set out to save playtime—but is Captain Kelp just a sidekick? Baby Shark adopts a teensy tiny pet, but is he ready for a big responsibility?
08/06/2021
S1 • E10Baby Shark's Big Show!Shadowland/Medieval Tides
Shadowland/Medieval Tides: Jealous of Baby Shark's popularity, Shadow rebrands the Wreck as his own personal amusement park. When Baby Shark and friends are playing knights and royals, Vola wants to be more than just a princess.
09/10/2021
S1 • E12Baby Shark's Big Show!Daddyshack/Rocky-Bye
Daddy Shack/Rocky-Bye: After a selfish fish takes over the putt-putt, Baby Shark and William must find a champion mini-golf player to defeat him. Hank struggles to overcome his fears without the help of his pet rock, Rocky.
10/08/2021
S2 • E4Baby Shark's Big Show!The Secret Password/Monday Funday
The fishy friends find themselves locked out when they can't remember the secret password to get inside their clubhouse. The Sharks compete in a series of games to see which of them is the Monday Funday Chomp-ion.
12/13/2022
S2 • E14Baby Shark's Big Show!Fishy Force/Superhero Training Day
Vola, Goldie, Chucks, and Hank feel left out when they learn that Baby and William have been keeping a super secret. To prepare for their first big TV interview, Fishy Force trains to be just like their favorite comic book heroes.
09/18/2023
S2 • E17Baby Shark's Big Show!FLOWMO/Fishy Scouts
When all the other fishies are out of town during winter vacation, Baby and William create their very own fin-credible day of friendship. Chucks takes a unique approach to camping on his first trip with the Fishy Scouts.
12/05/2023
S2 • E19Baby Shark's Big Show!Picture Imperfect/The Fishy Friends Talent Show
When Baby gets his sweater dirty on Shark family picture day, he sets off to fix his mess.Penny and Wallace team up to perform in a two-fishy talent show.
12/07/2023
S2 • E20Baby Shark's Big Show!Doctor Drama/The White Whale
After injuring his fin, Hank is afraid to go to the doctor. Baby and William search high and low for the most delicious flownuts in the ocean.
12/11/2023
S2 • E22Baby Shark's Big Show!Finterstellar/Goldie’s Greatest Role
Baby and Grandpa team up to win a bubble rocket competition. Goldie puts on a play about a skatefish boarding legend and casts herself in the lead, instead of giving Vola a chance to shine.
12/18/2023
S2 • E23Baby Shark's Big Show!Deep Dark Disco/Finception
The Sharks help Wavey Jones search for his disco ball so he can throw a jaw-some party. When Hank accidentally takes an important treasure from Swimmy Hall, he goes on a sneaky mission to set things right.
12/20/2023
S2 • E24Baby Shark's Big Show!Old Shark Bride/Swimming Solo
04/09/2024
S2 • E25Baby Shark's Big Show!The Freeze Out/The Crystal Coral Conundrum
Instead of confronting his pals about a problem, Chucks decides to find a new friend group. When the Crystal Coral Tree goes missing, Detective Baby Shark and William Watson are on the case.
04/11/2024
S2 • E26Baby Shark's Big Show!Funny Fish/Club Cool
Goldie embraces her serious side to impress a director from Chomp City. Everyfishy wants to join Shadow’s cool new club.
04/16/2024
S3 • E1Baby Shark's Big Show!The Danceathon/What Goes Up
Lannie visits Carnivore Cove and joins Baby and his friends for a dance marathon. Baby is thrilled to have a new bubbaloon pal until he faces the possibility of losing it. Guest Star: Chloe Fineman
04/18/2024
S3 • E2Baby Shark's Big Show!Goldie's Fintuition/Raising Remy
When Goldie becomes a psychic, Baby and William set out to make her predictions come true. Baby and William look after a baby reef rabbit and learn how difficult it is to be a parent. Guest Star: John Michael Higgins
04/23/2024
S3 • E3Baby Shark's Big Show!The Cutie Pirate/Hotel Shark
Hank goes on a swashbuckling adventure to help Captain Bubblebeard recover his signature beard. When William becomes moody and distant during an epic sleepover, Detective Baby Shark sets out to learn why.
04/25/2024
