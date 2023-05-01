Gabby's Dollhouse

CatRat

CatRat is a playful, squeezable, mischievous cat who LOVES collecting anything shiny. He’s very slinky, and always seems to be popping out from hidden passageways inside the dollhouse walls. CatRat loves to be the center of attention, and that means that sometimes he can be a bit selfish - but he really does have a good heart, and will do anything to make his friends laugh!