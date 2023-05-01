Gabby's Dollhouse

Welcome to Gabby’s Dollhouse! Get ready for big adventures, mini-worlds, irresistible kitty characters, and super fun surprises.

Cast

Gabby

Pandy Paws

Cakey Cat

MerCat

DJ Catnip

Kitty Fairy

CatRat

Pillow Cat

Carlita

Gabby

Meet Gabby! She’s a kind, determined kid with a big imagination. Gabby is never afraid to be herself. Her favorite things include cooking, pretending, spending time with her friends, and of course, CATS! Follow Gabby on her adventures as she makes unforgettable memories, embraces her mistakes, and gets into all kinds of silly situations!
Pandy Paws

Pandy is Gabby’s best stuffed animal pal! Pandy is always up for an adventure, a snack, and a HUG ATTACK! Pandy is the perfect pal to explore the world with, and he and Gabby have lots of fun together.
Cakey Cat

Catch Cakey Cat in the kitchen! This high-spirited little cupcake cat is always ready to help whip-up whatever you may need. Cakey can go from super-duper happy to a serious cry-cakey in the blink of an eye, which often leads to him crying a shower of sprinkle tears. All in all, Cakey is a very loyal friend, and loves Gabby a lot!
MerCat

MerCat is a firm believer in looking good, feeling good, and doing good. She’s the scientist of the Dollhouse crew, and can always be found in the bubbly world of the Bathroom, mixing up bath bombs, lotions, and potions! If there’s a problem, MerCat is the first to start searching for a solution.
DJ Catnip

DJ Catnip is in the Dollhouse! He makes music, he uses all four legs AND his tail, which means he can play multiple instruments at once. He lives in the Music Room with his Xylo-sofa (a couch you can play with your tush), and loves helping his friends find their groove. His main objective? Making sure his friends have a cat-tastic time!
Kitty Fairy

Kitty Fairy is a tiny, gentle and nurturing cat with wings who lives in the Fairy Tail Garden. Kitty Fairy loves Gabby and all of her furry friends, and always keeps an eye out for them. When things don’t go as planned, Kitty Fairy happily uses her Garden Magic to help out her friends and get things back on track!
CatRat

CatRat is a playful, squeezable, mischievous cat who LOVES collecting anything shiny. He’s very slinky, and always seems to be popping out from hidden passageways inside the dollhouse walls. CatRat loves to be the center of attention, and that means that sometimes he can be a bit selfish - but he really does have a good heart, and will do anything to make his friends laugh!
Pillow Cat

Pillow Cat basically invented the comfort zone. She can usually be found napping the day away in the Dollhouse Bedroom, a cozy area to share dreams, stories, and play dress up! Pillow Cat has legs, but they’re soft and squishy, so she likes to get around by rolling.
Carlita

Carlita is part race-car, part-cat, and always revved up and ready for playtime! Carlita is outgoing, confident, and a super fun friend for the rest of the cats in the Dollhouse. She has a tendency to steer clear of trying new things, but with the help of her friends, Carlita is learning to go for it!
About Gabby's Dollhouse

Adventure awaits! Join Gabby and her cat-pack of magical, mischievous, hilarious friends on all of their adventures inside the Dollhouse. Whether it’s trying new things with Carlita, doing “spa-experiments” with MerCat, or whipping up a tasty treat with Cakey Cat, you never quite know what you’re going to get - and that’s half the fun!