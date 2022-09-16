About Shimmer and Shine

Join genie sisters Shimmer and Shine, their human BFF Leah, and the rest of their friends from Zahramay Falls on enchanted adventures! Each day Shimmer and Shine grant Leah up to three wishes, even ones she doesn’t mean to make! Sometimes wishes get messy and can lead to something wild! But by trying again, this magical trio and their friends can overcome all obstacles and even collect special Genie Gems to unlock new powers. Along the way, they’ll need to outwit and out-magic the power-hungry sorceress, Zeta, and her adorable pet dragon, Nazboo. But no matter what comes their way, they always work together to save the day!