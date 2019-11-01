Blaze and the Monster Machines

Super Smash Race

Season 7 E 25 • 04/02/2024

Get ready to crash and bash, ‘cause today is the SUPER SMASH RACE! But when Crusher cheats and sends Zeg and Blaze far away, it’s up to Blaze to help Zeg get back to the race, so he can slam and wham his way to a SMASH-tacular finish!

22:24

S4 • E2
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Construction Crew to the Rescue

Construction Crew to the Rescue: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
01/11/2019
21:59

S4 • E4
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Flying Lion

The Flying Lion: Blaze and AJ are excited to play with their new friend Roarian, the Flying Lion! But when Roarian loses his magical sunstone, he turns into a statue! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to find the sunstone and restore Roarian's powers!
03/08/2019
22:36

S4 • E5
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Royal Rescue

Royal Rescue: A visit to the King's castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ, and the King's adorable pet dragon Zeek must transform into knights in shining armor!
03/22/2019
22:14

S5 • E5
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Trophy Chase

The Trophy Chase: The Championship Race is about to start, and all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! But when Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze and his friends to get it back in time.
09/11/2019
22:13

S6 • E17
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Fastest of Them All

The Fastest of Them All: When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
03/04/2022
21:18

S6 • E26
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Big Rig: Dolphin Delivery

When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!
12/09/2022
21:36
S7 • E18
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Super Slide Trophy

Blaze and Gasquatch compete to win the Super Slide Trophy! But when they run into problems along the way, Gasquatch knows just how to solve them… with mud!
01/31/2024
21:38
S7 • E19
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Wild West Heroes

Yeehaw! Blaze, AJ, and Starla are on their way to a Wild West Picnic! But when the Lunchbox Bandit steals everyone’s lunchboxes, it’s up to our Wild West Heroes to get them back!
02/01/2024
21:50
S7 • E21
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Flying Robot Rescue

When Crusher’s robot sends Crusher and Pickle far-far away, it’s up to Robot Blaze and Robot Sparkle to rescue them using coding!
02/05/2024
21:54
S7 • E22
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Ice Treasure

After discovering an ice road that leads to a giant ice treasure, Blaze, AJ, Watts and Gabby go an adventure to find out what’s inside! But to get to the treasure, they’ll have to dodge all of Crusher’s chilly cheats along the way!
02/06/2024
21:46
S7 • E23
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Magic Spell Mayhem

When a magic potion turns Crusher into a chicken, it’s up to Blaze and AJ to collect three incredible potion ingredients and change him back into a Monster Machine…Before he’s a chicken forever!
02/07/2024
21:22
S7 • E20
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Valentine’s Day Rescue

It's Valentine's Day! But when Zeg, Darington and Starla get lost on their way to the Valentine's Day party, it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue them.
02/08/2024
21:57
S7 • E24
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Robot Championship

It’s the Robot Championship — and only the fastest, strongest, smartest robot will win! Using coding, can Blaze win enough sports to take home the Robot Championship trophy?
04/01/2024
21:48
S7 • E25
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Super Smash Race

Get ready to crash and bash, ‘cause today is the SUPER SMASH RACE! But when Crusher cheats and sends Zeg and Blaze far away, it’s up to Blaze to help Zeg get back to the race, so he can slam and wham his way to a SMASH-tacular finish!
04/02/2024
21:39
S7 • E26
Blaze and the Monster Machines
School Bus Blaze!

BEEP BEEP! It’s time for school in Axle City! But, when the students need help getting to school, it’s up to Blaze to save the day by becoming… SCHOOL BUS BLAZE!
04/03/2024
21:34

S8 • E1
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Pirate Grand Prix

It's Pegwheel's first race—and who better to join him than Pirate Blaze! Can they beat Crusher to the trophy and prove they're the best racers on the seven seas, or will strong winds and high altitudes get the better of them?
04/04/2024
