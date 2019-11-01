Blaze and the Monster Machines
Deep Sea Grand Prix
Season 5 E 10 • 01/31/2020
Deep Sea Grand Prix: For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
S4 • E13 Blaze and the Monster Machines Construction Crew to the Rescue
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped at the top of a tall, rickety tower, Blaze, Stripes, and Starla transform into awesome construction vehicles to build a way down.
01/11/2019
S4 • E16 Blaze and the Monster Machines Royal Rescue
A visit to the King’s castle goes awry when the King accidentally catapults himself far, far away! To bring him home, Blaze, AJ, and the King’s adorable pet dragon Zeek must transform into knights in shining armor!
03/22/2019
S4 • E7 Blaze and the Monster Machines Blaze and the Magic Genie
Blaze and the Magic Genie: Blaze and AJ are driving through the desert when they meet a magical genie, who loves to grant wishes! But when the genie loses the jewels that give him his powers, Blaze and AJ go on a quest to get them back!
06/10/2019
S5 • E9 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Island of Lost Treasure
The Island of Lost Treasure: Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. And Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!
08/16/2019
S4 • E19 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Midnight Mile
It may be nighttime in Axle City, but all the trucks are staying up super late for the ultimate all-night race: the Midnight Mile! And the first truck to cross the finish line will win the Glow-in-the-Dark trophy!
06/12/2021
S5 • E19 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Gold Medal Games
The Gold Medal Games: It's time for the Gold Medal Games, and Blaze is ready to compete! But when Crusher cheats and sends his rival flying far away, Blaze has to speed back to Axle City to beat the buzzer and win that medal!
07/23/2021
S7 • E1 Blaze and the Monster Machines Sparkle's Big Rescue
Sparkle's Big Rescue: When Crusher sends Blaze away with one of his latest cheats, Blaze's little sister Sparkle comes to save the day and bring her brother back in time so they can race together to win the Teamwork Trophy!
09/14/2022
S7 • E2 Blaze and the Monster Machines Mail Truck Blaze
When three big mail deliveries are needed around the world, there's only one monster machine with the power to deliver: Mail Truck Blaze! He'll swim across seas, climb mountains, and venture to the Monster Dome --because mail trucks ALWAYS deliver!
09/15/2022
S6 • E23 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Great Pizza Race
The Great Pizza Race: It's a head-to-dead showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter...The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?
09/16/2022
S7 • E3 Blaze and the Monster Machines Knights in Sparkling Armor
When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it's too late?
11/11/2022
S6 • E25 Blaze and the Monster Machines A Blazing Amazing Christmas
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and their friends are helping Santa prepare to deliver presents. But when Crusher learns he hasn't done enough nice things to get a gift, Blaze helps him do good deeds to earn himself a present.
11/28/2022
S7 • E4 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Snowflake Games
It’s a head-to-head showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter… The Snowflake Games! Who will win the most winter sports and receive the prized Snowflake Medal?
12/16/2022
S7 • E5 Blaze and the Monster Machines Paramedic Power
When Blaze's friends need help, Ambulance Blaze, Paramedic AJ and Paramedic Gabby have all the tools they need to save the day!
03/03/2023
S7 • E6 Blaze and the Monster Machines Renewable Energy Racers
Blaze and his friends have renewable energy engines! And when the Gas Guzzler steals everyone's gas, they'll have to use renewable energy to finish the race!
03/10/2023
S7 • E7 Blaze and the Monster Machines Mission to Mars
NASA’s Commander Megan is back! And she’s taking Blaze and his friends to… Mars! But when Crusher accidently detaches the rocket ship’s thrusters, it’s up to Mars Rover Blaze to navigate Mars and get those thrusters back!
03/17/2023
S7 • E8 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Flying Contest
AJ is entering in the Axle City Flying Contest. But when Crusher sends him and Blaze away, they must get back in time for AJ to build his super-cool flying invention!
03/24/2023
S7 • E9 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Super Skateboard
It’s Grammy’s birthday but Crusher doesn’t have enough money for a special gift! So, Blaze and AJ help him do different jobs and earn the money for Grammy’s present. But, they have to hurry so they can be back in time for Grammy’s birthday party!
03/31/2023
S7 • E10 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Baby Robot From Outer Space
Special Mission Blaze is on the case! When the Baby Robot from Outer Space turns everyone into babies, it's up to Blaze and his new Special Mission Modes to save the day! Can he rescue his friends, or will he be the next baby on the block?
04/07/2023
S7 • E11 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Yucky Ducky
When the Yucky Ducky covers Axle City in icky, sticky grossigoo, it's up to Special Mission Blaze to stop her machine and save the world from being grossified... forever!
04/14/2023
S7 • E12 Blaze and the Monster Machines The Pillow Pirate
When a burgling buccaneer steals every pillow in Axle City, it's up to Special Mission Blaze to save bedtime! Using his new Special Mission Modes and the power of addition, can Blaze solve this pillow problem?
04/21/2023
