Shimmer and Shine
Shimmer and Shine: Theme Song
06/18/2015
This catchy tune about Shimmer and Shine will get those toes tapping!
03:18
Shimmer and Shine
S&S: Rocket Takes Flight
Shimmer, Shine, and Leah's Wishaversary takes an exciting turn when Leah's magical bracelet lands on Rocket!
06/13/2016
03:16
Shimmer and Shine
S&S: My Secret Genies
Join Leah as she meets her secret genies, Shimmer and Shine, for the very first time!
05/02/2016
00:41
Shimmer and Shine
