Shows
Videos
Games
TV Schedule
Grownups
Shows
Videos
Games
Privacy
Grownups
Shimmer and Shine
Silly Short: Nazboo's Secret Dance Party
10/27/2017
Nazboo loves to dance, especially when Zeta's not looking! Bust a move with this silly little dragon.
More
Watching
00:59
Silly Short: Nazboo's Secret Dance Party
Shimmer and Shine
Nazboo loves to dance, especially when Zeta's not looking! Bust a move with this silly little dragon.
10/27/2017
03:18
S&S: Rocket Takes Flight
Shimmer and Shine
Shimmer, Shine, and Leah's Wishaversary takes an exciting turn when Leah's magical bracelet lands on Rocket!
06/13/2016
03:16
S&S: My Secret Genies
Shimmer and Shine
Join Leah as she meets her secret genies, Shimmer and Shine, for the very first time!
05/02/2016
00:41
Shimmer and Shine: Theme Song
Shimmer and Shine
This catchy tune about Shimmer and Shine will get those toes tapping!
06/18/2015