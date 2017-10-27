Shimmer and Shine

Silly Short: Nazboo's Secret Dance Party

10/27/2017

Nazboo loves to dance, especially when Zeta's not looking! Bust a move with this silly little dragon.

00:59

03:18

S&S: Rocket Takes Flight
Shimmer and Shine

Shimmer, Shine, and Leah's Wishaversary takes an exciting turn when Leah's magical bracelet lands on Rocket!
06/13/2016
03:16

S&S: My Secret Genies
Shimmer and Shine

Join Leah as she meets her secret genies, Shimmer and Shine, for the very first time!
05/02/2016
00:41

Shimmer and Shine: Theme Song
Shimmer and Shine

This catchy tune about Shimmer and Shine will get those toes tapping!
06/18/2015