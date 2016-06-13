Shimmer and Shine

S&S: Rocket Takes Flight

06/13/2016

Shimmer, Shine, and Leah's Wishaversary takes an exciting turn when Leah's magical bracelet lands on Rocket!

03:18

03:16

Shimmer and Shine
S&S: My Secret Genies

Join Leah as she meets her secret genies, Shimmer and Shine, for the very first time!
05/02/2016
00:41

Shimmer and Shine
Shimmer and Shine: Theme Song

This catchy tune about Shimmer and Shine will get those toes tapping!
06/18/2015